WATCH: Here’s how Kenya is beating plastic pollution by making amazing ARTWORKS from flip-flops

Kenyan artists first wash the flip-flops before recycling them.

In today’s world, when the oceans and seas have become a dumping ground for plastic products, one Kenyan man along with his team is trying to save the world. Kenya’s flip-flop artist-Francis Mutua and his team have recycled over 500,000 flip-flops to make beautiful animal replicas.

More than three billion people wear flip-flops that are dumped and discarded into the oceans. Matua and his team collect those discarded flip-flops that are brought to the shores and convert them into replicas. The programme is not only saving marine lives but has also generated employment and is supporting 900 Kenyans financially.

