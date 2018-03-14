Latest news

Katy Perry kisses teenager on American Idol, Twitterati slam her for ‘harassment’

During the audition in American Idol, 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze revealed to the three judges - Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Perry that he had never kissed anyone. Hearing this Perry asked him to come to her and, after letting him kiss her on her cheek, "tricks" him and kisses on his mouth.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: March 14, 2018 8:32 pm
katy perry, american idol, katy perry kisses contestant, katy perry kiss, katy perry kiss contestant on american idol, twitter reaction, indian express, indian express news This contestant on American Idol had told Katy Perry and the other judges that he had never kissed before.  (Source: American Idol/YouTube)
Conversations around sexual harassment and consent, very evidently, have amplified of late. The Me Too campaign and everything that followed later ensured that celebrities too spoke up against it. it would not be an overstretch to say that people today are not only more aware but also are more vocal about it, both while being subjected to sexual harassment and when being privy to it. Perhaps this explains the outrage that followed on social media when singer Katy Perry, current judge of American Idol kissed a teenage boy without consent.

During the audition, 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze revealed to the three judges – Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Perry that he had never kissed anyone. Hearing this Perry asked him to come to her and, after letting him kiss her on her cheek, “tricks” him and kisses on his mouth. This act is not being seen in a good light by people on social media.

While one wrote, “Imagine if a 33-year-old male artist tricked a 19-year-old female auditioner into a kiss like Katy Perry just did with that teenage guy. Would we all think it was cute?” another wrote, “Anyone else watching Idol feel like Katy Perry pressured that poor kid into letting her kiss him on the cheek and violated him by planting one on his lips? Would not have been okay for a male celebrity to do to a young girl.”

The argument remains that if the gender roles were swapped, this act would have been deemed as sexual harassment. And while one can always defend it as entertainment, the question remains where do we draw the line?

There is another video where Perry rather unabashedly calls a male contestant hot.

