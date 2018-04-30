Kate Middleton’s dress has an eerie connection with the film Rosemary’s Baby and Twitterati are SPOOKED

It turns out that tht the outfit worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton while holding the baby resembles what Mia Farrow had worn in the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.(Source: prinseschrissie/Twitter) It turns out that tht the outfit worn by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton while holding the baby resembles what Mia Farrow had worn in the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby.(Source: prinseschrissie/Twitter)

Amidst much excitement, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to the third royal baby, a boy on April 23. And soon, photographs of the Duchess and Prince William along with their new prince were shared all over social media. Congratulatory messages poured from all corners on the Internet for Louis Arthur Charles. Meanwhile, even amidst such frenzy there seems to be something else that has caught the attention of the people and in turn, has left them spooked. Well, it turns out that the outfit worn by Middleton resembles what Mia Farrow had worn in the 1968 horror film Rosemary’s Baby. You heard us! The red dress with white frills on the neck that she wore as she stepped out of the hospital with her newborn in her arms, actually happens to looks like what Farrow had worn in the film and this co-incidence has got the better of people on social media.

While one wrote, “The first image is Kate Middleton, the second is from the movie Rosemary’s Baby. How did so many people miss this?” another wrote, “The only thing I will say about #RoyalBaby is they put Kate Middleton in the Rosemary’s Baby dress and that is magic.” Another wrote, “He chose you, honey! From all the women in the world to be the mother of his only living son!” Loving Kate Middleton’s Rosemary’s Baby vibes”

“This isn’t a dream! This is really happening!” pic.twitter.com/dUfAFI9BoZ — Soniasuponia (@Soniasuponia) April 26, 2018

Kate Middleton rocking the same dress as Rosemary from Rosemary’s Baby is definitely not discomforting at all… pic.twitter.com/OhzpTA6rjH — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) April 27, 2018

The first image is Kate Middleton, the second is from the movie Rosemary’s Baby. How did so many people miss this? #RoyalSatanSpawn pic.twitter.com/ozCEIJ9Ipe — 𝕷𝖆 𝕷𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖔𝖓𝖆 (@rarebones) April 28, 2018

The only thing I will say about #RoyalBaby is they put Kate Middleton in the Rosemary’s Baby dress and that is magic pic.twitter.com/q4TZJg1Oo0 — ScottTurnerSchofield (@turnerschofield) April 28, 2018

“He chose you, honey! From all the women in the world to be the mother of his only living son!” Loving Kate Middleton’s Rosemary’s Baby vibes pic.twitter.com/BFLtpMr4Uh — Victoria Finch (@Victoria__Finch) April 27, 2018

