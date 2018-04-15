Don’t be a model if you don’t want pants to be pulled: Chanel-Fendi’s Karl Lagerfeld

Lagerfeld said that models who “don’t want” their “pants pulled about” should not get into this profession, instead should “join a nunnery”. (Source: AP/ file photo) Lagerfeld said that models who “don’t want” their “pants pulled about” should not get into this profession, instead should “join a nunnery”. (Source: AP/ file photo)

Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel and Fendi, recently shocked many when he said he was “fed up” of the MeToo movement. Talking to Numero magazine, the designer was responding to a question on sexual harassment faced by models in the fashion industry.

He went on to add that models who “don’t want” their “pants pulled about” should not get into this profession, instead should “join a nunnery”.

Of late, many known fashion photographers like Terry Richardson, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber were accused of sexual harassment by dozens of female assistants and models. These cases have received an overwhelming support on social media and within the industry itself, but there are still many such as Lagerfeld who have ridiculed the ongoing movement against sexual harassment. ”

“As for the accusations against the poor Karl Templar (renowned fashion stylist), I don’t believe a single word of it,” he said, adding, “A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. It’s unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!”

And sharing his views about stars opening about against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, he said, “What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses. That said I cannot stand Mr Weinstein. I had a problem with him at amfAR.”

Lagerfeld’s interview quickly went viral, with Netizens slamming him for his derogatory comment and lambasted him for slamming the #MeToo movement and women who dared to speak out.

surely there is an in-between here, karl pic.twitter.com/hCPWNaRCWC — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 14, 2018

@KarlLagerfeld I don’t think the job description of models include sexual misconduct and disrespect. You’re “fed up” of the movement? How about trying to eradicate the assault instead? If you don’t see the problem with treating models like they have no rights, stick to mannequins — Sukeerti Shrestha (@WTFeek) April 15, 2018

@KarlLagerfeld is fed up because it’s turned HIS worldview on its head. Change is the only constant. Get with the times, Karl. #metoo gives a VOICE to half the WORLD’s population. For women, it’s a very long road ahead and we’ve only just begun. #women #feminism http://t.co/LswMfbbUKt — Tehmina Kaoosji (@TehminaKaoosji) April 15, 2018

Wow. Just wow. I’ve always LOVED #KarlLagerfeld now I’m disgusted by him! Being a model doesn’t mean your allowed to just pull my panties down. I’m still a person! — Tara of Harlem (@_LuvtarAny_) April 15, 2018

karl lagerfeld, i can’t believe someone as respected as you in the fashion industry is ‘fed up’ with the #MeToo movement. how can you just say that a model who complains about you pulling down their underwear w/o their permission shouldn’t become a model and should instead… — aaleia ♡ (@leiafabian) April 15, 2018

i know im a bit late but im seriously so mad…. i hate people like karl lagerfeld so much. he’s clearly only still in the industry because of the money he makes and he’s taking opportunities away from people who are actually passionate about — ocean (@grimeyocean) April 15, 2018

Karl Lagerfeld is cancelled. Put him in the bin. pic.twitter.com/LFku3FJtAq — Mary Kate (@_maryjordan) April 15, 2018

Stop buying any shit from karl Lagerfeld 😡🤬 — Sukhchain Bal (@bal_sukhchain) April 15, 2018

Karl Lagerfeld is old as dirt and already has 3/4 of himself in the grave already. He better hush that bullshit talk before the other 1/4 of him joins the rest. — Shuri’s Apprentice (@Kruxere) April 15, 2018

First of all, @KarlLagerfeld I don’t give a shit who you are or what you have to say #MeToo thirdly, you look like a propped up corpse. #KarlLagerfield #models #groping #ass As much as I have and love #chanel , I bow to no one, especially some chalk face pompous designer. pic.twitter.com/WxD1N58Dfc — Donna (@ThisIsDonnaM) April 15, 2018

I’m “fed up” with Karl Lagerfeld. That hateful old misogynist hasn’t been even remotely relevant for the past 40 years or so. Models are people too and the Me Too movement matters. — Jesper Weigner (@jespernweigner) April 14, 2018

Karl Lagerfeld is fed up with the #MeToo. Well, I’m fed up with rich old entitled white guys with ponytails who make their money off women insecurities. http://t.co/uTPFg3SBNN — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) April 14, 2018

Shame on you, Karl Lagerfeld. No career should require a woman to endure harassment as a matter of course! http://t.co/VFSQk9mkTF — WDWRWS (@HJ_WDWRWS) April 14, 2018

I can’t believe I’m about to find out that karl lagerfeld sexually assaulted someone. http://t.co/1XV6EXZozT — make my jay, pvnc. (@jaythenerdkid) April 15, 2018

What do you think about his comments? Tell us in comments below.

