Don’t be a model if you don’t want pants to be pulled: Chanel-Fendi’s Karl Lagerfeld

In a recent interview, talking to Numero magazine, the German designer, bluntly said he’s “fed up with it” after being asked about harassment models speaking up about sexual harassment faced experienced over the years.

Written by Shreya Das | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2018 2:23:45 pm
Lagerfeld said that models who “don’t want” their “pants pulled about” should not get into this profession, instead should “join a nunnery”. (Source: AP/ file photo)
Karl Lagerfeld, creative director of Chanel and Fendi, recently shocked many when he said he was “fed up” of the MeToo movement. Talking to Numero magazine, the designer was responding to a question on sexual harassment faced by models in the fashion industry.

He went on to add that models who “don’t want” their “pants pulled about” should not get into this profession, instead should “join a nunnery”.

Of late, many known fashion photographers like Terry Richardson, Mario Testino and Bruce Weber were accused of sexual harassment by dozens of female assistants and models. These cases have received an overwhelming support on social media and within the industry itself, but there are still many such as Lagerfeld who have ridiculed the ongoing movement against sexual harassment. ”

“As for the accusations against the poor Karl Templar (renowned fashion stylist), I don’t believe a single word of it,” he said, adding, “A girl complained he tried to pull her pants down and he is instantly excommunicated from a profession that up until then had venerated him. It’s unbelievable. If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model! Join a nunnery, there’ll always be a place for you in the convent. They’re recruiting even!”

And sharing his views about stars opening about against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, he said, “What shocks me most in all of this are the starlets who have taken 20 years to remember what happened. Not to mention the fact there are no prosecution witnesses. That said I cannot stand Mr Weinstein. I had a problem with him at amfAR.”
Lagerfeld’s interview quickly went viral, with Netizens slamming him for his derogatory comment and lambasted him for slamming the #MeToo movement and women who dared to speak out.

