Kanye West’s ‘I love you’ challenge backfires; Twitterati say ‘some people just don’t like love’

Would you dare to send someone you fought with an “I love you” text? (Source: Kanye West @ MoMA/Wikimedia Commons) Would you dare to send someone you fought with an “I love you” text? (Source: Kanye West @ MoMA/Wikimedia Commons)

When it comes to social media, hip-hop star Kanye West is known for being extremely pro-active. Whether it is his pro-Trump tweets; that did not please Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah one bit, or his political views — he knows how to speak his mind. Recently, the American rapper seemed to be in a good mood when he tweeted out about “love” and “forgiveness” and to promote the same, he came up with an interesting challenge.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “I’ve got a new challenge for everyone today. Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven’t spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you.” In no time, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and had collected over 53,000 retweets and one lakh likes, at the time of writing. Following his advice, many decided to give the challenge a try.

I’ve got a new challenge for everyone today. Pick somebody that you had an argument with that you think you hate maybe even someone you haven’t spoken to in years and contact that person and tell them I love you. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 28, 2018

However, the challenge did not go as planned. Replying to the original tweet, many people posted the responses they received from the people who they sent the “I love you” text to. From being told to “bugger off” to not being replied to, many shared their sob stories. Interestingly, there were only a few, who finally got a positive response. Check out some hilarious and tragic tweets here:

I’m not sure why, but if @kanyewest tells me to do something I do it. pic.twitter.com/H7Urtm81xY — Max Barrios (@MainManMax14) April 29, 2018

Yeah, yeah. Done that, just blocked again. Some people just don’t like love. — Hornbeam (@cubious) April 29, 2018

Thank you Kanye pic.twitter.com/veuAyAWtuM — Tony Battalio (@tonybattalio16) April 30, 2018

Would you dare to send someone you hate or lost touch with an “I love you” text? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd