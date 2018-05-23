Follow Us:
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Kanye West’s tweet on spiritual guru Mata Amritanandamayi grabs desi Twitterati’s attention

Taking to Twitter, Kanye West wrote, "Sometimes we all need hugs" and followed it with a photo of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi and said she has given "32 million hugs". Kim Kardashian too tweeted about hugs and shared a photo of her children. The tweets now has got everyone talking.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 9:47:25 am
kanye west, Kim Kardashian, Mata Amritanandamayi, Mata Amritanandamayi kanye west, indian hugging siant, indian hugging guru, viral news, social media news, indian express Most of Amma’s followers were delighted to see Kanye West sharing about her healing powers. (Source: Mata Amritanandamayi/ Twitter, File Photo)
People in the West have, more often than not, looked at India as a fascinating land, full of colours and diversity. Many, including well-known personalities, have shown interest in India and its variety of cultures. From Beatles to Coldplay, musicians and artistes too have headed to India in the past, some for finding solace, others for making music. Joining the list is now Kanye West. What seems to have intrigued the 40-year-old rapper wasn’t music, but the  hugs that spiritual guru “Amma Mata” apparently gives. Yes, sharing a photo of Mata Amritanandamayi, West tweeted about the power of hugs and went a step ahead and even quantified them.

Taking to Twitter, the rapper wrote, “Sometimes we all need hugs,” and followed it with a photo of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, captioned it as, “Amma Mata had given over 32 million hugs.” West was sharing his views about mobile phone addiction and even compared Google to “dopamine”. While it is unclear how he connected the Indian guru in this conversation, it sure did grab the attention of the Netizens, many of whom were Indians.

Soon, the tweets garnered a lot of attention on the microblogging site and left many dazed. Some joined in, in the comments’ section by sharing their experiences of meeting her

Many followers of the guru from India and abroad, thanked the artiste for showing his respect for the spiritual teacher.

But not everyone went gaga over his tweet. In fact, a few got into the mathematics of it and tried to figure out who West arrived at the figure of “32 million hugs”. “@kanyewest I did the math on this so you can understand you have lost your mind. In order for Amma Mata to hug 32 million people she would have to hug 1 person every minute of every hour of every day, FOR 61 YEARS,” wrote one user on Twitter.

It’s not sure for how long West has been following Amma Mata, but the spiritual guru has followers all across the globe. She conducts many hugging sessions across international countries including places like the UK, US, Australia, Brazil among others and lasts for very long hours.

Interestingly, a day later, his wife, Kim Kardashian West too tweeted the same thing about needing hugs, but shared photo of her kids.

Well, we can’t agree more, West! Everyone needs a hug sometimes. ‏

