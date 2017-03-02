Kal Penn’s hilarious spoof to mock Donald Trump’s aide Kellyanne Conway is going viral

The spoof! (Source: Twitter/AP) The spoof! (Source: Twitter/AP)

Donald Trump’s senior adviser Kellyanne Conway drew angry reactions after being clicked while kneeling on the White House sofa. The photo was circulated on social media and Conway faced a lot of backlash for her bizarre pose on the couch with her heels on. After the #CouchGate picture, American actor Kal Penn took to take a dig at her by sharing a picture on Twitter.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Donald Trump rehearsing his address to the US Congress in the limo has everyone in splits

Beating all the other jokes and memes, Penn’s picture stands out and has left Twitter users in splits. With his pants rolled up and shoes on, he is seen squatting on a similar sofa while staring at his phone. He captioned the picture: “Kal-E-Anne!” The picture, which was posted on March 1 at 8:56 am has collected more than 8,000 likes in just one day.

See what else is trending, here

The actor, who has starred in a string of films such as The Namesake, Harold & Kumar series and Superman Returns, has been an brusque critic of Trump and his ways. He was an associate director of the White House’s office of public engagement under President Obama’s administration and also worked as a White House speech writer under the former president.

Check out his hilarious tweet here:

After he posted the picture, Twitterati have been sharing it and posting their replies on it. Here are some of the best responses:

@kalpenn @MrJerryOC @italiaricci you are a champion among rational adults. Please continue and make this a photo series. — Joshua Wagner (@BigRevWhatWhat) March 1, 2017

@kalpenn hahahaha, got the knee spread and everything!😂😍 — Effie (@kittyblue71) March 1, 2017

But that’s not all, many people made fun of Conway by mocking her with photoshopped images on Reddit. See some of them here:

Sitting with folks

(Source: RexLeou/Reddit) (Source: RexLeou/Reddit)

Trying out her sea legs

(Source: 2Thebreezes/Reddit) (Source: 2Thebreezes/Reddit)

Nailing the music show pose

(Source: doitforjohnny/Reddit) (Source: doitforjohnny/Reddit)

Help me boss

(Source: haemachatus/Reddit) (Source: haemachatus/Reddit)

Counting money

(Source: funny-lookin-stain/Reddit) (Source: funny-lookin-stain/Reddit)

So much for a picture!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd