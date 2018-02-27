This woman’s Facebook post on why Justin Trudeau SHOULDN’T be criticised for what he wore in India is going viral

Many on Twitter criticised Justin Trudeau, especially for choosing a wardrobe that seemed too tacky and almost stereotyped Indians — the Hollywood way. (Source: Kuljeet Kalia/Facebook) Many on Twitter criticised Justin Trudeau, especially for choosing a wardrobe that seemed too tacky and almost stereotyped Indians — the Hollywood way. (Source: Kuljeet Kalia/Facebook)

On his week long visit to India with his family, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grabbed many eyeballs for stepping out in coordinated traditional ensembles and breaking into Bhangra steps at the drop of a hat. What’s more, he was even tagged as a “Bollywood extra” in a Karan Johar-orchestrated wedding scene. Many on Twitter criticised Trudeau, especially for choosing a wardrobe that seemed too tacky and almost stereotyped Indians — the Hollywood way.

Amidst the sea of such posts on social media that called him out for pushing it a little too far, a Facebook post by an Indian-origin woman that looked at the other side of the coin garnered much attention too, and soon went viral. Kuljeet Kaila, whose bio reads “Print, Radio & TV reporter,” wrote why seeing Trudeau and his family in traditional clothes gave her so much joy.

“Over 40 years ago when my parents came to Canada – they were NOT allowed to go out in their traditional clothes… See we lived in a town with KKKs,” she wrote, referring to the outlawed Klu Klux Klan organisation’s presence back then. And now, after looking at the PM of their country dressed in traditional Indian clothes while visiting “their shrine respecting their religion”, her parents responded with tears of joy.

“Over 40 years ago when my parents came to Canada – they were NOT allowed to go out in their traditional clothes. (let that sink in for second) See we lived in a town with KKKs. Today, my parent’s reaction to these pictures include tears of joy – their prime minister and his family in traditional clothes from their homeland, in their shrine respecting our religion. Love it or not, their reaction is all that matters to me. (any negative, judgy, rude comments will be DELETED!) Justin Trudeau and family – you look amazing and thank you.”

