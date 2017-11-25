‘Melt it down and start again’: Justin Trudeau’s wax model flips Twitterati out

What do you think about Justin Trudeau’s wax model? (Source: CatherineAbes/Grevin Montreal/Twitter) What do you think about Justin Trudeau’s wax model? (Source: CatherineAbes/Grevin Montreal/Twitter)

Montreal’s Grevin wax museum recently unveiled a wax model of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. Modeled by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray, the statue joins 120 other figures such as Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and more. Wearing a tailored blue suit, red tie, a maple leaf pin on the lapel and its hands clasped in front, the effigy has met with a mixed reaction from social media users. Once the image was shared on Twitter, Netizens felt that the wax model had only a little resemblance to the PM. They pointed out that the statue looked a bit older and sadder than the real Trudeau.

Chaffray, who has earlier carved wax models of Donald Trump and Mick Jagger, took six months to create the statue of Trudeau. While the PM’s office sent pictures and approved the sculpture, Trudeau did not sit for any modeling sessions, Daily Mail reported. Kathleen Payette, head of the museum, told the British daily they chose the Canadian leader because of his “modernism, his open mind and because of his world-wide popularity.” Interestingly, soon Twitterati got down to humour and stated that Trudeau’s wax model was actually actor Sean Penn in disguise.

Check out the picture of the wax model here.

If there is anyone who doesn’t yet have a selfie with the PM, they are in luck. Behold: Wax Trudeau http://t.co/d9aMr9PW0T pic.twitter.com/S7SVSe4qPp — National Post (@nationalpost) November 22, 2017

From comparing the prime minister with Penn and Liam Neeson to doling out hilarious witticisms, Twitterati had a lot to say about the wax model. Some even suggested that the model should be melted and done up again.

Check out the reactions here.

if you’re having a bad day take comfort in the fact that you aren’t Justin Trudeau’s wax figure pic.twitter.com/3edBA6jL9u — Catherine (@CatherineAbes) November 22, 2017

A Montreal museum has unveiled a wax figure of Sean Penn disguised as Justin Trudeau #CDNpoli pic.twitter.com/YRI7aNwjgj — Mark Critch (@markcritch) November 22, 2017

1980s Sean Penn to play Justin Trudeau in new Hollywood biopic! http://t.co/uyFTCArfp8 — John Allore (@justusguy) November 22, 2017

A close up reveals it to be a young Liam Neeson pic.twitter.com/rLP11UIKEn — Cal.LD (@DanteDeSparrow) November 24, 2017

Bad . Ugh . Nothing like him😔 — NursesCare (@NursesCare4you) November 23, 2017

Who ever made that was horrible.. Hire someone better — PhoGent (@JohnSni92393883) November 23, 2017

Looks more like Liam Neeson or Sean Penn. — FireGuy62 (@FireGuy1962) November 22, 2017

This Thanksgiving I am thankful for this scary wax sculpture of Justin Trudeau http://t.co/3QPepx1knK — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) November 23, 2017

Melt it down and start again, fellas. Terrible resemblance. — Marquise de Nonsens (@marquisedenonce) November 24, 2017

While social media users were quick to lambast the figure, what are your thoughts about Trudeau’s wax model? Tell us in the comments section below.

