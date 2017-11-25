Top Stories

‘Melt it down and start again’: Justin Trudeau’s wax model flips Twitterati out

Justin Trudeau's wax statue, which was unveiled by Montreal’s Grevin wax museum, has left social media users upset. While many think that the model looks older, others feel that the effigy should be done again.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 25, 2017 8:09 pm
Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's Wax Statue , Wax Statues, wax museum, Canada wax museum, What do you think about Justin Trudeau’s wax model? (Source: CatherineAbes/Grevin Montreal/Twitter)
Montreal’s Grevin wax museum recently unveiled a wax model of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau. Modeled by Paris-based artist Eric Saint Chaffray, the statue joins 120 other figures such as Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga and more. Wearing a tailored blue suit, red tie, a maple leaf pin on the lapel and its hands clasped in front, the effigy has met with a mixed reaction from social media users. Once the image was shared on Twitter, Netizens felt that the wax model had only a little resemblance to the PM. They pointed out that the statue looked a bit older and sadder than the real Trudeau.

Chaffray, who has earlier carved wax models of Donald Trump and Mick Jagger, took six months to create the statue of Trudeau. While the PM’s office sent pictures and approved the sculpture, Trudeau did not sit for any modeling sessions, Daily Mail reported. Kathleen Payette, head of the museum, told the British daily they chose the Canadian leader because of his “modernism, his open mind and because of his world-wide popularity.” Interestingly, soon Twitterati got down to humour and stated that Trudeau’s wax model was actually actor Sean Penn in disguise.

Check out the picture of the wax model here.

From comparing the prime minister with Penn and Liam Neeson to doling out hilarious witticisms, Twitterati had a lot to say about the wax model. Some even suggested that the model should be melted and done up again.

Check out the reactions here.

While social media users were quick to lambast the figure, what are your thoughts about Trudeau’s wax model? Tell us in the comments section below.

