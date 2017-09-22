Only in Express

Justin Trudeau sports ‘Star Wars’ Chewbacca socks; Twitterati go into a tizzy

Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, was attending the inaugural Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York spotted wearing Chewbacca socks. And while he was sharing the stage with Mark Rutte, The Prime Minister of Netherlands, all eyes and attention were on Trudeau's socks!

justin trudeau, canadian prime minister, justin trudeau socks, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Justin Trudeau surely knows how to keep Twitter happy. ((Source: Gary He/Twitter)
Let’s just begin by saying the Internet loves Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he sure knows how to return all that love. Whether it is wishing Eid Mubarak to people or giving a five-year-old girl an opportunity to be the Canadian Prime Minister for a day, his actions have almost always met with appreciation from people on social media. However, the Prime Minister went a step further this time and while attending the inaugural Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York spotted wearing Chewbacca socks. Yes, Trudeau is clearly a Star Wars fan and is making no effort to hide his affection for the furry resistance fighter. The Prime Minister was on stage with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, but all eyes and attention were on his socks and within moments social media erupted with comments and observations. While some wrote, Justin Trudeau is wearing Chewbacca socks I’M DEAD,” others dubbed it as the “best thing today.”

This is the picture that started it all.

And this is how Twitter reacted.

This, however, is not the first time Trudeau spotted such quirky socks, and as they say, the Internet remembers it all and cannot drooling over them.

Trudeau is clearly a favourite and we are not surprised that peopel from other nations want Canada to share it with them.

