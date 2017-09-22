Justin Trudeau sports ‘Star Wars’ Chewbacca socks; Twitterati go into a tizzy

Justin Trudeau surely knows how to keep Twitter happy. ((Source: Gary He/Twitter) Justin Trudeau surely knows how to keep Twitter happy. ((Source: Gary He/Twitter)

Let’s just begin by saying the Internet loves Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and he sure knows how to return all that love. Whether it is wishing Eid Mubarak to people or giving a five-year-old girl an opportunity to be the Canadian Prime Minister for a day, his actions have almost always met with appreciation from people on social media. However, the Prime Minister went a step further this time and while attending the inaugural Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York spotted wearing Chewbacca socks. Yes, Trudeau is clearly a Star Wars fan and is making no effort to hide his affection for the furry resistance fighter. The Prime Minister was on stage with Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, but all eyes and attention were on his socks and within moments social media erupted with comments and observations. While some wrote, Justin Trudeau is wearing Chewbacca socks I’M DEAD,” others dubbed it as the “best thing today.”

This is the picture that started it all.

Justin Trudeau is wearing Chewbacca socks I’M DEAD pic.twitter.com/7d0qV2IEt5 — Gary He (@garyhe) September 20, 2017

And this is how Twitter reacted.

me slipping out of the US like “…yeah dad I’ll be back before midnight” pic.twitter.com/UFq0NYdBsp — ᴄᴀᴛʜᴜʟʜᴜ 💎 (@cathythemango) September 21, 2017

Stop for me on your way by ‘k?Maybe we can drive by Justin’s house when we get there?💕 — Helene W (@yiwork13) September 21, 2017

I was suspicious of that guy but now I take it all back. — Gary Frank (@1moreGaryFrank) September 20, 2017

Luv that @JustinTrudeau is rocking Chewbacca socks at #UNGA He’s so awesome!! — Gail B. (@gbrskater) September 20, 2017

That settles it. I’m moving to Canada. — Rogue Lawyer 🇺🇸 (@Rogue1Lawyer) September 21, 2017

That’s it. I can’t take it anymore. We’re stealing him! pic.twitter.com/y5DBvpVMBf — 🎈The Amazing R🎈 (@RAR18639) September 21, 2017

Best thing today 🤣 — BeSeriousUSA (@BeSeriousUSA) September 20, 2017

This, however, is not the first time Trudeau spotted such quirky socks, and as they say, the Internet remembers it all and cannot drooling over them.

He wore R2D2 and C3PO socks on the May the 4th while meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny. May the 4th be with you too Justin. pic.twitter.com/Cu5OM0ZDbJ — ThisGuy! (@DumpTheManChild) September 20, 2017

Trudeau is clearly a favourite and we are not surprised that peopel from other nations want Canada to share it with them.

