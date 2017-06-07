Latest News

Twitterati lose calm over photo of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau chilling with Obama; want Macron on board too

'The only thing that could make this cooler is if @EmmanuelMacron walked out of kitchen carrying 3 beers!'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, often known to bump into students while he goes on a jog and gatecrash beach weddings (stealing the thunder away from the bride, of course), is also known for his disarmingly charming looks. He recently posted a picture with former president of the United States Barack Obama on Twitter. Well, if you are wondering why we told you this, you might want to take a look through the comments the photo has been generating ever since, on the micro-blogging site. The only thing the otherwise ‘perfect’ photo seems to be lacking, as one Twitter user solemnly declared, is an “Emmanual Macron walking out of the kitchen carrying three beers”.

In case you are among the unlucky few who haven’t seen Trudeau chatting up with Obama leaning on to his side of the sofa, then check out the former’s tweet here.

Captioned “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown,” the photo almost seems to have brought the world on Twitter to a standstill. From crushing on the men, to comparing them to two handsome ex-boyfriends — Twitterati went all out!

