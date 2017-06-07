Twitterati lose calm over photo of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau chilling with Obama; want Macron on board too

This picture has been going viral. (Source: Justin Trudeau/Twitter) This picture has been going viral. (Source: Justin Trudeau/Twitter)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, often known to bump into students while he goes on a jog and gatecrash beach weddings (stealing the thunder away from the bride, of course), is also known for his disarmingly charming looks. He recently posted a picture with former president of the United States Barack Obama on Twitter. Well, if you are wondering why we told you this, you might want to take a look through the comments the photo has been generating ever since, on the micro-blogging site. The only thing the otherwise ‘perfect’ photo seems to be lacking, as one Twitter user solemnly declared, is an “Emmanual Macron walking out of the kitchen carrying three beers”.

In case you are among the unlucky few who haven’t seen Trudeau chatting up with Obama leaning on to his side of the sofa, then check out the former’s tweet here.

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

Captioned “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown,” the photo almost seems to have brought the world on Twitter to a standstill. From crushing on the men, to comparing them to two handsome ex-boyfriends — Twitterati went all out!

Check out some of the tweets here.

This is like looking at a pic of 2 of my exes and wondering why I had to end up with the jerk. — Lisa Miller (@lisa_babyska81) June 7, 2017

Oh look Trump was there too. pic.twitter.com/j2qstkizOl — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 7, 2017

I am this little piggy. pic.twitter.com/JoCnh0pShW — James West (@jameswest2010) June 7, 2017

I would’ve loved to have been in the room when that happened…. — Nadine (@EnSaysHi) June 7, 2017

The only thing that could make this cooler is if @EmmanuelMacron walked out of kitchen carrying 3 beers! — Brent Thacker (@brentdthacker) June 7, 2017

This warms my cold, dead American heart. Thank you. — Stephanie Cannizzaro (@stephcannizzar1) June 7, 2017

^ ‘Memories, light the corners of my mind

Misty water-colored memories, of the way we were’ pic.twitter.com/5sBsG196sN — Maggie Jordan: (@MaggieJordanACN) June 7, 2017

I have a man-crush on both of these dudes. ❤️ — I am Woke! (@ImpeachAgentO) June 7, 2017

this is by far the hottest trolling of trump i have ever seen — Lee Perry (@likeleeperry) June 7, 2017

