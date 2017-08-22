Justin Trudeau celebrated India Independence Day clad in kurta-pyjama and Internet loved it

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets members of the Indian community during the annual India day parade in Montreal. (Source: AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets members of the Indian community during the annual India day parade in Montreal. (Source: AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is often seen wearing his love for India up on his sleeves. As the whole of Canada got together to celebrate India Day on August 21, it clearly was nothing less than a treat to see the PM dressed up in a kurta-pyjama, traditionally worn by Indian men.

The PM took to the streets to celebrate the day with the strong and every-growing Indian diaspora in the country. He shared pictures of himself having a good time with people holding small replicas of the Indian national flag, with some of them even dressed up as Mother India.

“Home in my riding of Papineau for Indian Independence Day celebrations! Long live the friendship between our two countries,” he tweeted about the fesivities.

Home in my riding of Papineau for Indian Independence Day celebrations! Long live the friendship between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/FYdodH2Kwg — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 20, 2017

As Inda celebrated 70 years of independence on August 15, Montreal celebrated India’s Independence Day on the first Sunday after August 15. Trudeau won over the people at the event in a purple kurta-pyjama and by ending his speech with ‘Jai Hind’.

Earlier in 2013 too, he had graced the India Independence celebrations, clad in a traditional Indian attire, looking just as comfortable in an emerald green kurta-pyjama as he seemed this time too.

The PM said that along with India celebrating its 71st year of independence, Canada marked 150th year of confederation this year. He emphasised on reflecting on the two largest democracies of the world, “one by population and one by surface area, and what we’ve learnt and what we do well”.

