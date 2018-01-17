Latest News

Justin Trudeau celebrates Pongal wearing a veshti; Twitterati say ‘awesome’

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau has often celebrated Indian festivals in the past, and now carrying the tradition forward he celebrated Pongal wearing a kurta and a traditiobal veshti. And, much like the last time, people on social media loved it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2018 6:10 pm
Justin Trudeau, Justin Trudeau pongal celebration, justin trudeau wearing veshti, justin trudeau wearing veshti photos, indian express, indian express news People on social media are loving Justin Trudeau in this traditional veshti. (Source: Justin Trudeau/Twitter)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has often, rather openly, demonstrated his love for India and its festivals. From sporting Indian attires to tweeting out wishes, he does wear his love for this country on his sleeve. In the past, he has celebrated Independence Day, Diwali and even Eid, and now carrying the tradition forward, Trudeau celebrated the recently concluded Pongal with people from the Tamil community. And much like the previous occasions, he was seen wearing a yellow kurta and a traditional veshti. “Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal in Scarborough this evening,” Trudeau wrote on his Twitter account and shared pictures from the event. John Tory, the Mayor of Toronto too participated in the festival. Sharing pictures from the event, he wrote, “Helping prepare pongal this evening at Gary Anandasangaree’s Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The sweet rice celebrates a successful harvest.”

People on social media have loved this gesture by the Canadian prime minister. While one user, could not help but write,  “Wow, you look amazing in yellow,” another user from Pakistan with the Twitter handle @KhaOmmer, wrote, “Mr.Trudeau you look very handsome in Tamil attire?..Canadians are very lucky to have you as their PM.”

This is what Trudeau tweeted.

This is what Tory had tweeted.

And this is how people reacted to the photo and the wishes.

