Justin Trudeau celebrates Pongal wearing a veshti; Twitterati say ‘awesome’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has often, rather openly, demonstrated his love for India and its festivals. From sporting Indian attires to tweeting out wishes, he does wear his love for this country on his sleeve. In the past, he has celebrated Independence Day, Diwali and even Eid, and now carrying the tradition forward, Trudeau celebrated the recently concluded Pongal with people from the Tamil community. And much like the previous occasions, he was seen wearing a yellow kurta and a traditional veshti. “Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal in Scarborough this evening,” Trudeau wrote on his Twitter account and shared pictures from the event. John Tory, the Mayor of Toronto too participated in the festival. Sharing pictures from the event, he wrote, “Helping prepare pongal this evening at Gary Anandasangaree’s Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The sweet rice celebrates a successful harvest.”

People on social media have loved this gesture by the Canadian prime minister. While one user, could not help but write, “Wow, you look amazing in yellow,” another user from Pakistan with the Twitter handle @KhaOmmer, wrote, “Mr.Trudeau you look very handsome in Tamil attire?..Canadians are very lucky to have you as their PM.”

Iniya Thai Pongal Nalvazhthukkal! Had a great time celebrating Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal in Scarborough this evening. pic.twitter.com/fjZMGclH09 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 17, 2018

Helping prepare pongal this evening at Gary Anandasangaree’s Tamil Heritage Month and Thai Pongal reception with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The sweet rice celebrates a successful harvest. #TamilHeritageMonth #ThaiPongal pic.twitter.com/DsviCFwgiv — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 16, 2018

Wow, you look amazing in yellow. — FG v. This Mad, Mad World (@FatGirlvsWorld) January 17, 2018

Having two adopted Tamil boys, I greatly appreciate your sharing this! — Raj Dash (@RSDMad) January 17, 2018

Loads of love from Chennai Tamil Nadu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

— Valli Sankar (@BharathiPeriyar) January 17, 2018

Lots of love from Tamil Nadu — நாஞ்சில் வள்ளுவன் (@tamildesiyam) January 17, 2018

Totally love the fact the Mr Trudeau is so dedicated to all the people in Canada, to their different heritage and culture. — Cool Mom M.D. (@coolmommd) January 17, 2018

Hi

Greetings from Pakistan.

Mr.Trudeau you look very handsome in Tamil attire❣..Canadians are very lucky to have you as their PM. — Early Bird🇵🇰 (@KhaOmmer) January 17, 2018

Sir, your look beauty in Dhothi…..😍😘 — Sathish Kumar.R (@rk_sathish244) January 17, 2018

Awesome. — Rohith Narasimha (@Rohith_Narasimh) January 17, 2018

