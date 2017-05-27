Justin Trudeau let this 5-year-old girl be the Canadian PM for a day; guess what they did together?

Justin Trudeau teams up with 5-year-old Bella Thompson! (Source: CBC Kids/Facebook) Justin Trudeau teams up with 5-year-old Bella Thompson! (Source: CBC Kids/Facebook)

What if you get the chance to be the Prime Minister of your country for a day? A dream too far-fetched, is it? Well, not in Canada! Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of the North American country, gave a five-year-old girl the opportunity to wear the hat of the most senior minister of the cabinet for a day. And you won’t believe what the two did together as a team on her first day.

ALSO READ | Girl asks Justin Trudeau for proof that he was answering Quora questions himself; gets photo as reply

Bella Thompson, who hails from Manitoba, won the Canada Day Special’s contest held by CBC Kids to choose a kid to be considered as PM for a day. The little one got lucky and rejoiced the prize as she took a tour of Trudeau’s office with her family. Wondering what she did there? Trudeau joined forces with Thompson to make a cuddly pillow fort together. Isn’t it the cutest thing a PM could do?

ALSO READ | Meet Canadian PM’s die-hard Pakistani fan who adopted ‘Trudeau’ as surname

If you have any doubts, these pictures, clicked by the official photographer Adam Scotti, are proof enough!

Sharing his heartfelt experience, Trudeau wrote on Twitter: “We did some redecorating in the office last week – thanks to @CBCKids for bringing Bella & her family to the Hill for the day.”

We did some redecorating in the office last week – thanks to @CBCKids for bringing Bella & her family to the Hill for the day. http://t.co/ZDGPiIXuyu — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 22, 2017

Here’s another picture where Trudeau can be seen helping the little girl hold a large pillow above a chair.

The 45-year-old has already won millions of hearts with his good looks, tattoos and enthusiasm for yoga! His empathy and goodwill, especially when he welcomed 25,000 Syrian refugees in his nation, has also brought him a lot of appreciation across the globe. And it seems, it won’t be long before he charms little munchkins too — with this sweet gesture for Thompson. The full episode will air on July 1.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd