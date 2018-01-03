Justin Timberlake shares teaser of new album; Twitterati poke fun at the ‘Man of the Woods’

From jokes to memes, Twitterati went all out to poke fun at Justin Timberlake’s album trailer. (Source: Twitter) From jokes to memes, Twitterati went all out to poke fun at Justin Timberlake’s album trailer. (Source: Twitter)

Singer Justin Timberlake announced the release date of his new album Man of the Woods with a minute long trailer on Twitter and it took no time for people on social media to twist the big reveal into a meme. Yes, you read that right. Not only did Twitterati change the name of the album into hilarious memes, they also used their photoshop skills to add their perspective to the reveal.

The short clip shows Timberlake in various landscapes with glimpses of his wife Jessica Biel and son Silas. However, it seems that the clip tickled Twitterati’s funny bones instead of making the emotional connect that Timberlake wanted to create. Many fans of the singer who were awaiting the release expressed excitement, but that didn’t stop others from poking fun at it. Here are some of the funny tweets and reactions about the teaser doing the rounds on Twitter. Here’s the teaser that he posted on his official twitter account on Friday.

From calling the clip inspired from the movie Revenant to making fun of fans for going ‘crazy’ over Timberlake’s country look, Twitterati went all out. Some even came up with creatives memes and came up with their own version of ‘Man of the Woods’. Check out some funny reactions here.

if you’re curious, here’s a thread of some ACTUAL

MEN AND WOMEN OF THE WOODS first up: Mountain Man Reggiehttp://t.co/C5fIdJMXjp pic.twitter.com/ZStVd3SB1y — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) January 2, 2018

I’m also dead at everyone spazzing over Justin Timberlake “going country” cause of some guitars in a teaser trailer. — Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) January 2, 2018

when i am a man of the woods pic.twitter.com/mbmN0H6vBa — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) January 2, 2018

This new Justin Timberlake album looks pretty fire. pic.twitter.com/c5m4j3q4sA — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) January 2, 2018

I love how @jtimberlake is trying to get us into the woods while @taylorswift13 tried to get us Out of the Woods… pic.twitter.com/3uamT6YlNV — Katie Siewert (@sparkly_cupKATE) January 2, 2018

Y’all flamed Justin Timberlake so bad after that “oh you sweet soul” tweet that this dude put on some Wranglers and went to the woods to make some beef jerky — Beyonce has an uncle named Larry Beyince. Bruh…. (@DragonflyJonez) January 2, 2018

Watching Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” trailer and I have serious concerns about his outdoor survival skills pic.twitter.com/pOdMMERbPx — Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) January 2, 2018

It is quite amusing to see how people on social media can poke fun at almost anything and convert even a serious or emotional thing into a joke.

