Top News

Justin Timberlake shares teaser of new album; Twitterati poke fun at the ‘Man of the Woods’

Justin Timberlake posted a montage of his upcoming album along with the release date and Twitterati couldn't stop trolling the singer. From making fun of the name to the scenes in the trailer, they went all out!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 3, 2018 8:21 pm
Justin Timberlake, Twitter reaction, Man of the woods, album release, latest tweet From jokes to memes, Twitterati went all out to poke fun at Justin Timberlake’s album trailer. (Source: Twitter)
Related News

Singer Justin Timberlake announced the release date of his new album Man of the Woods with a minute long trailer on Twitter and it took no time for people on social media to twist the big reveal into a meme. Yes, you read that right. Not only did Twitterati change the name of the album into hilarious memes, they also used their photoshop skills to add their perspective to the reveal.

The short clip shows Timberlake in various landscapes with glimpses of his wife Jessica Biel and son Silas. However, it seems that the clip tickled Twitterati’s funny bones instead of making the emotional connect that Timberlake wanted to create. Many fans of the singer who were awaiting the release expressed excitement, but that didn’t stop others from poking fun at it. Here are some of the funny tweets and reactions about the teaser doing the rounds on Twitter. Here’s the teaser that he posted on his official twitter account on Friday.

From calling the clip inspired from the movie Revenant to making fun of fans for going ‘crazy’ over Timberlake’s country look, Twitterati went all out. Some even came up with creatives memes and came up with their own version of ‘Man of the Woods’. Check out some funny reactions here.

It is quite amusing to see how people on social media can poke fun at almost anything and convert even a serious or emotional thing into a joke.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 03: Latest News