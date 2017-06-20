Have you seen this Pakistani lookalike of pop sensation Justin Bieber?

Can you guess who is the real Bieber? (Source: Omer Khalil/Facebook) Can you guess who is the real Bieber? (Source: Omer Khalil/Facebook)

It is commonly believed that every individual has seven lookalikes in the world. Due to social media we can actually feel how true the statement is. Almost every other day a picture of a celebrity lookalike does rounds and stirs hilarious reactions. Virat Kohli’s doppelganger enjoyed his share of fame and so did the one who resembled Priyanka Chopra. Now a boy in Pakistan is in news for bearing an uncanny resemblance to pop artist Justin Bieber.

Omer Khalil, Bieber’s doppelganger is a resident of Rawalpindi, Pakistan and is well aware of the resemblance.

Here are some of his pictures.

You cannot deny the striking resemblance.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Khalil said it was his friends who were the first to notice the similarity. It is only a matter of time till others too pointed out the same thing to the fourth year student. Needless to say Khalil is quite enjoying this fame and even puts pictures of the singer and himself together to assert the resemblance.

Among other celebrities, Virat Kohli perhaps has the most number of lookalikes, or is what social media suggest. Last year his doppelganger was spotted in the India New Zealand watch, and recently another was spotted at Pakistan while the Champions Trophy was going on. The world sure is an interesting place. The man in question works at a Domino’s Pizza’s outlet at Shaheed-e-Milat, and his video. once shared on socia media had gone instantly viral. Many had also started saying, now Pakistan has it’s own Virat Kohli. The world sure is an interesting place.

