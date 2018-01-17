JusticeForZainab: Pakistani men and women share horrifying stories of child abuse on Twitter

Many Pakistani men and women opened up about being abused as children on Twitter to add their voice to the call for justice for seven-year-old Zainab Ansari. (Source: Thinkstock Images, representational picture) Many Pakistani men and women opened up about being abused as children on Twitter to add their voice to the call for justice for seven-year-old Zainab Ansari. (Source: Thinkstock Images, representational picture)

As the voices of #MeToo continue to ring clear online — and even offline — with people sharing stories of sexual abuse, another soul-shattering incident kicked off a storm in Pakistan. Seven-year-old Zainab Ansari was kidnapped, raped, murdered and her body was later found near a garbage dumpster in Kasur, in the Punjab province of the country. The case triggered extreme criticism on social media as hundreds of thousands of people — including celebrities, activists and politicians — used the hashtag #JusticeForZainab to condemn the horrific incident and demand action.

While Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar appealed for justice in an emotional video, a TV anchor hosted the news bulletin with daughter in protest, another Pakistani actor and activist Nadia Jamil took to Twitter to narrate her horrendous encounter with sexual abuse when she was just four years old. Read her tweet here.

I was 4 the first time I was abused sexually. I was in college when it blew out of proportion.

People tell me not to talk to respect my families honour. Is my families honour packed in my body? I am a proud,strong,loving survivor. No shame on me or my kids. Only pride 4 being me — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 13, 2018

You want to end rape? End the way men are taught to see themselves as custodians of women’s bodies, with a natural born right to have sex with who ever & whatever they choose. This sense of entitlement is taught to a boy. He is not born with it. UNTEACH IT. Teach our sons right🙏 — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 11, 2018

Her brave tweet received support from many social media users, and it sparked off a string of such eye-opening revelations on the micro-blogging website. Both, men and women, opened up about their stories of child abuse.

Read some of the tweets here.

I was 8 and buried the memory so deep, it only came out and began haunting me 8 years later at 16 http://t.co/cfbUWd2PYv — Eman Amjad Khan (@nam_e_man) January 13, 2018

#childabuse #saynotochildabuse #metoo The Maulvi who came to teach me the Quran abused me sexually .I froze in fear day after day .

Share in support of children subjected to the sick acts ..by so called custodians of our religion — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) January 14, 2018

Bravo. Me too

I was 7 …while been taught the Quràn by a maulvi — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) January 13, 2018

I was sexually abused at the age of 12 by my cousin at Eid, after he had come back from namaz. I was groped when I was 8 years old by a stranger. I was asked to keep quiet too. But today I speak about it. More power to us. — Hira Shah Uzair (@erumasgh) January 13, 2018

I’ve always encouraged my boys to speak to me whatever bothers them. They have complaint about their qari sahab, who obviously were told to leave. Once had a male care taker for them, who said ‘I luv u’ to them, they replied ‘we hate u’. They told me, the same day he was fired. — Asma (@AsmaZhk) January 13, 2018

I was touched inappropriately and made to do the same in my early teen by a middle aged man in an empty swimming pool. The feeling was alienating at the time, confusing to be precise but gradually it left a void. A void that sucks my self-esteem every now and then. — MasterShifu (@BiryaniSenpai) January 13, 2018

I was sexually abused by our cook at age 6. My parents took action but everyone remained silent as if it was my shame. At 34 I realised how it had impacted my life.the only shame is keeping SILENT #ChildAbuse #shame #NoMoreChildAbuse #MeToo #JusticeForZainab #HowToStopChildAbuse — Frieha Altaf (@FriehaAltaf) January 14, 2018

Sexual abuse can occur in families even & crosses class barriers. Victims/survivors have been silenced too long – shame should be the perpetrator’s.

Listen to yr kids, watch them, notice behavior changes that could tell of a deeper discomfort #JusticeforZainab #NoMoreChildAbuse http://t.co/sZg3iPprvE — Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) January 14, 2018

Bro I feel for you. You’re not alone.#metoo. When I was 15 I was in a public bus in Rawalpindi & this old uncle must have been in his 60s. Started touching my leg and moved up. I stopped him. Moved his hand away violently but was too scared to say anything. Wish I did! — Bryce Barrows (@BryceBarrows) January 13, 2018

Thank you for sharing your story. The only people who should feel shame are the perpetrators and those who tried to silence you. http://t.co/PelV4VtV7z — Salma Ataullahjan (@SenatorSalma) January 13, 2018

@NJLahori you have a brave heart woman.. salute. Though i personally don’t kno u but i respect u. With loads of brotherly love from #India…! — Prithvi Raj. N (@Iam_PRNK) January 13, 2018

After reading the tweets, Jamil also went on to thank the people who spoke up.

Love you, you incredibly tough, beautiful & talented woman! Feel proud to have survived it, moved on & learned no one will respect by body or me, if I don’t.

New respect for speaking out & giving others the courage 2 speak out & know, they are not alone. These kids CAN/WILL heal http://t.co/RILQsuvvak — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 14, 2018

And shared another photo on Twitter.

Allah protect her. And you protect her. Always. Teach her to talk to you and do the good touch bad touch talk pic.twitter.com/IO1JTUhnPt — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) January 16, 2018

Stories such as these show how deep-rooted the problem of sexual abuse is — irrespective of where in the world one is. Here’s hoping that the movement to drag these stories and incidents into the fore translates into comprehensive action and a change in society. As Oprah Winfrey said in her rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards this year, there will come a time when no one will have to say ‘Me Too.’

