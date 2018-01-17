Latest News

#JusticeForZainab: Pakistani men and women share horrifying stories of child abuse on Twitter

After Twitterati protested with the hashtag #JusticeForZainab, Pakistani actor and activist Nadia Jamil took to Twitter to narrate her horrendous encounter with sexual abuse and many other users followed in her footsteps.

Published: January 17, 2018 2:20 pm
zainab ansari, justice for zainab, nadia jamil, pakistani men women sexual abuse, child abuse pakistani twitter, child abuse, me too, sexual assault, indian express, indian express news Many Pakistani men and women opened up about being abused as children on Twitter to add their voice to the call for justice for seven-year-old Zainab Ansari. (Source: Thinkstock Images, representational picture)
As the voices of #MeToo continue to ring clear online — and even offline — with people sharing stories of sexual abuse, another soul-shattering incident kicked off a storm in Pakistan. Seven-year-old Zainab Ansari was kidnapped, raped, murdered and her body was later found near a garbage dumpster in Kasur, in the Punjab province of the country. The case triggered extreme criticism on social media as hundreds of thousands of people — including celebrities, activists and politicians — used the hashtag #JusticeForZainab to condemn the horrific incident and demand action.

While Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar appealed for justice in an emotional video, a TV anchor hosted the news bulletin with daughter in protest, another Pakistani actor and activist Nadia Jamil took to Twitter to narrate her horrendous encounter with sexual abuse when she was just four years old. Read her tweet here.

Her brave tweet received support from many social media users, and it sparked off a string of such eye-opening revelations on the micro-blogging website. Both, men and women, opened up about their stories of child abuse.

Read some of the tweets here.

After reading the tweets, Jamil also went on to thank the people who spoke up.

And shared another photo on Twitter.

Stories such as these show how deep-rooted the problem of sexual abuse is — irrespective of where in the world one is. Here’s hoping that the movement to drag these stories and incidents into the fore translates into comprehensive action and a change in society. As Oprah Winfrey said in her rousing speech at the Golden Globe Awards this year, there will come a time when no one will have to say ‘Me Too.’

