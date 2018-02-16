Once a mechanical engineer, now an internet sensation: This man recreates famous celebrity pictures

Have you ever heard of Just Sul? (Source: Just sul/Instagram) Have you ever heard of Just Sul? (Source: Just sul/Instagram)

It is often said that nothing is insubstantial on the Internet and one of the glaring examples is the rise of Priya Prakash Varrier. Just a regular girl-next-door until a few months back, at present the young lady with the gorgeous eyes and the enigmatic smile has 3.6 million followers on Instagram. All thanks to her wink video clip that has gone viral.

But the Internet has a lot of mind-boggling stuff as well, and doing the rounds is a 44-year-old mechanical engineer, known by the alias name of Just Sul, recreating picture perfect moments of celebrities around the world. Right from Kylie Jenner to Justin Bieber, Just Sul has parodied iconic pictures and has also made memes featuring himself. Not to forget, his hilarious captions that go along with the posts. He is the current favourite of many if they want to have a hearty laugh. What’s interesting is that he even tags the concerned celeb in the post.

Check out his pictures here. We are sure it will tickle your funny bones.

Just sul, is based out of Mumbai but currently has shifted base to UAE. He has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

