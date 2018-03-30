As brutal as it gets: Keanu Reeves is a meme, yet again

Keanu Reeves has found himself in a meme, yet again. (Source: @keanuthings/Twitter) Keanu Reeves has found himself in a meme, yet again. (Source: @keanuthings/Twitter)

Pictures of actors being used as memes is somewhat of a common practice these days. An odd picture here or a weird expression there often leads to a plethora of memes and jokes. While most celebs are targeted, one must admit that Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has managed to find himself in murky waters, much more than his counterparts. It is common knowledge that the Speed actor is extremely grounded and down-to-earth, but it has hardly stopped people from having fun at his expense.

While the Sad Keanu memes were all over the Internet a while back, now an account on Twitter with the handle name @keanuthings has started sharing fun stuff of the actor. As the name suggests, the account tweets pictures of Reeves drinking, sitting and even staring into space, accompanied by hilarious captions. There are also pictures of the actor, both new and old where he seems to be wearing the same shoes or clothes. And the caption for those are even pure evil. “keanu reeves wearing the same outfit for almost 30 years,” read one where he was wearing a black blazer and the other read, “keanu reeves refusing to buy new shoes”.

Other captions like, “keanu reeves eating lunch & falling into a food coma”, “keanu reeves drinking a corona & having an existential crisis”, “keanu reeves drinking some wine and having a nap”, “keanu reeves showing a plush toy around china” also made the rounds. In case you are clueless, you must read them alongside the pictures. Trust us, it will be difficult not to break into a laugh.

keanu reeves drinking a corona & having an existential crisis pic.twitter.com/6deLioRw9i — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 4, 2018

keanu reeves eating lunch & falling into a food coma pic.twitter.com/faXMD5cLqb — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 26, 2018

keanu reeves drinking some wine and having a nap pic.twitter.com/2LUE6BypwY — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 18, 2018

keanu reeves sitting on a chair on top of a bed pic.twitter.com/crGCfO8LYa — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 15, 2018

keanu reeves showing a plush toy around china pic.twitter.com/pmyTeQytDh — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 13, 2018

keanu reeves disguising himself in the least obvious way possible while walking down public street pic.twitter.com/qSAzCVSaWz — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 12, 2018

keanu reeves wearing the same outfit for almost 30 years pic.twitter.com/fBDLg90AOK — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 11, 2018

keanu reeves getting blinded by the sun but then realizing it isn’t so bad pic.twitter.com/yYHGzHcHGT — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 9, 2018

keanu reeves getting excited over a $5 bill pic.twitter.com/eA5n1Bh8cl — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 7, 2018

keanu reeves contemplating life while eating a slice of pizza pic.twitter.com/iT7HcGjmqS — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 5, 2018

keanu reeves exchanging wisdom with a homeless man pic.twitter.com/oSnu7DKFqF — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 4, 2018

keanu reeves being a timeless fashion icon pic.twitter.com/YhOJSiMRUR — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 4, 2018

keanu reeves refusing to buy new shoes pic.twitter.com/EmD5M20hId — keanu doing things (@keanuthings) March 17, 2018

