Latest News

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally met; Twitterati can’t get enough of the EPIC intro

With hilarious references to the Khaleesi's never ending titles, Ser Davos' telling that he took a knife through his heart but not before his funny introduction of the 'King of the North' — the Twitter had a ball going to town coming up with memes on everything.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 1, 2017 2:18 pm
game of thrones, jon snow and daenerys meet, game of thrones latest, got latest jon snow and daenerys meet, got jon snow daenerys latest meet twitter reactions, song of ice and fire, indian express, indian express news The mt, but it wasn’t exactly a happy union. (Source: Jaspreeeet Kaur/Twitter)
Related News

Yes, it happened. What probably every fan theory was hinting at and every Game of Thrones fan was waiting for all this while, just happened on the series’ season 7 episode 3 — Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally met. No surprises there, people across the world lost their collective calm after the scene. While we all have the Red Priestess Melisandre to thank for making this happen, well, as you must have seen by now, it wasn’t exactly the kind of happy union that we had hoped for. It was definitely hilarious, thanks to Missandei’s extremely detailed description of Dany, followed by Ser Davos’ succinct introduction of Jon. The comic timing was impeccable!

This scene, coupled with the Mother of Dragons’ ignorance regarding Jon’s true ‘lineage’ captured the minds of all GOT fans on social media, inspiring tonnes of jokes and memes. Sample these.

With hilarious references to the Khaleesi’s never ending titles, Ser Davos’ telling that he took a knife through his heart but not before his funny introduction of the ‘King of the North’ — the Twitter had a ball going to town coming up with memes on everything. Well, yes Danny gave Jon permission to mine all the dragonglass he wants but we know we are still waiting for them to fight and win the war together, and by together we mean knowing they are much more than just potential allies.

What did you think of the much-awaited meeting between the two? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 01: Latest News