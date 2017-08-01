Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally met; Twitterati can’t get enough of the EPIC intro

The mt, but it wasn’t exactly a happy union. (Source: Jaspreeeet Kaur/Twitter) The mt, but it wasn’t exactly a happy union. (Source: Jaspreeeet Kaur/Twitter)

Yes, it happened. What probably every fan theory was hinting at and every Game of Thrones fan was waiting for all this while, just happened on the series’ season 7 episode 3 — Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally met. No surprises there, people across the world lost their collective calm after the scene. While we all have the Red Priestess Melisandre to thank for making this happen, well, as you must have seen by now, it wasn’t exactly the kind of happy union that we had hoped for. It was definitely hilarious, thanks to Missandei’s extremely detailed description of Dany, followed by Ser Davos’ succinct introduction of Jon. The comic timing was impeccable!

This scene, coupled with the Mother of Dragons’ ignorance regarding Jon’s true ‘lineage’ captured the minds of all GOT fans on social media, inspiring tonnes of jokes and memes. Sample these.

#GameofThrones Missandei: “Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the……” Jon Snow: pic.twitter.com/9WF5ZVlcx5 — Salim Stark (@SalimAlSamar) July 31, 2017

Jon literally every time someone questions the white walkers… #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/G6kekvHfZC — Melissa Nacional (@MelissNac) July 31, 2017

Daenerys: *tells long tale of how she struggled to get where she is*

Jon:… but did you die though? #GameofThrones — Jaspreet (@jaspreeeetkaur) July 31, 2017

Davos: JON SNOW IS THAT DUDE THE NORTH LOVES HIM HE DIED & CAME BACK Dany: wait what Davos: what Dany: what Davos: I didn’t say anything — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) July 31, 2017

Daenerys: So, you’ve come to bend the knee…

Jon Snow: No…

Daenerys:#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/ZYZgvBqzbZ — Tessa Lynn Shull (@tessashull) July 31, 2017

Davos Seaworth: “HE TOOK A KNIFE IN THE HEART FOR THE-”

Jon Snow: “Dude no”#GameOfThrones #GoTS7 pic.twitter.com/ozJB7YEeOB — Trisha Dulku 🇨🇦 (@TrishaDulku) July 31, 2017

jon trying to tell everyone about the white walkers without sounding crazy #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/NaUIqizImI — salma (@euphoricsn) July 31, 2017

When I hook my friends up V.S How my friends hook me up #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TBqnrh2Jwc — Mike (@miketaduran) July 31, 2017

With hilarious references to the Khaleesi’s never ending titles, Ser Davos’ telling that he took a knife through his heart but not before his funny introduction of the ‘King of the North’ — the Twitter had a ball going to town coming up with memes on everything. Well, yes Danny gave Jon permission to mine all the dragonglass he wants but we know we are still waiting for them to fight and win the war together, and by together we mean knowing they are much more than just potential allies.

What did you think of the much-awaited meeting between the two?

