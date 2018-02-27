  • Associate Sponsor
Not Johnnie Walker, say cheers with Jane Walker: Twitterati divided over whiskey brand’s female logo

Whiskey brand Diageo gave a new spin to Johnnie Walker by releasing its female logo named Jane Walker. All set to hit shelves in March which is celebrated as Women's History month, the scotch brand's logo aims to inspire more female drinkers.

Written by Jyotsna Basotia | New Delhi | Published: February 27, 2018 10:13 pm
johnnie walker, jane walker, whiskey, jane walker name changed, whiskey brand female logo, johnnie walker new name, johnnie walker female label, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Whiskey brand Johnnie Walker gets a female logo, and Twitterati have mixed opinions on it. (Source: Johnnie Walker/Twitter, Pixabay)
Men and women should have equal rights, and there has been much discussion about it on social media. But, have you ever imagined male and female versions of whiskey? Creating a new record, whiskey brand Diageo gave a new spin to Johnnie Walker by releasing its female logo named Jane Walker. “Introducing Jane Walker, our new icon that celebrates progress in Women’s Rights. With every step, we all move forward,” a tweet posted by Johnnie Walker read, along with a short introductory clip which also had the caption, “Keep Walking America”.

Instead of the caricature of the man, the label will feature a dynamic woman wearing a cowboy hat named Jane. All set to hit shelves in March which is celebrated as Women’s History month, the Scotch brand’s logo aims to inspire more female drinkers. Reportedly, the company has also vowed $1 for every bottle of Jane Walker sold to organisations supporting women’s causes.

Soon Jane Walker started trending on Twitter, and people shared mixed opinions about it. Many chose to take sides. Some praised the gender equality theme that it carried with it and others went with the neutral viewpoint. “I wouldn’t mind it if it were just a fun variation for a limited edition. But noooo, they had to go on about women being just terrified of scotch,” one user wrote, and another one tweeted: “Johnnie, Jane…….will still drink it regardless but it’ll be cool to have this limited Jane Walker edition.”

Check out some reactions on the microblogging site here.

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

