Not Johnnie Walker, say cheers with Jane Walker: Twitterati divided over whiskey brand’s female logo

Men and women should have equal rights, and there has been much discussion about it on social media. But, have you ever imagined male and female versions of whiskey? Creating a new record, whiskey brand Diageo gave a new spin to Johnnie Walker by releasing its female logo named Jane Walker. “Introducing Jane Walker, our new icon that celebrates progress in Women’s Rights. With every step, we all move forward,” a tweet posted by Johnnie Walker read, along with a short introductory clip which also had the caption, “Keep Walking America”.

Instead of the caricature of the man, the label will feature a dynamic woman wearing a cowboy hat named Jane. All set to hit shelves in March which is celebrated as Women’s History month, the Scotch brand’s logo aims to inspire more female drinkers. Reportedly, the company has also vowed $1 for every bottle of Jane Walker sold to organisations supporting women’s causes.

Introducing Jane Walker, our new icon that celebrates progress in Women’s Rights. With every step, we all move forward. pic.twitter.com/1YP32odgJk — Johnnie Walker (@JohnnieWalkerUS) February 26, 2018

Soon Jane Walker started trending on Twitter, and people shared mixed opinions about it. Many chose to take sides. Some praised the gender equality theme that it carried with it and others went with the neutral viewpoint. “I wouldn’t mind it if it were just a fun variation for a limited edition. But noooo, they had to go on about women being just terrified of scotch,” one user wrote, and another one tweeted: “Johnnie, Jane…….will still drink it regardless but it’ll be cool to have this limited Jane Walker edition.”

Check out some reactions on the microblogging site here.

*Papa faints* Jane walker — name_can_not_be_blank (@newshungree) February 27, 2018

In celebration of Women’s History Month, @johnniewalker_ is introducing Jane Walker, “a female iteration of the brand’s iconic Striding Man logo.” Johnnie Walker Black Label The Jane Walker Edition will be sold starting in March pic.twitter.com/OkzbS03MEL — Dom Proto (@Dom_Proto) February 26, 2018

Putting a female name and character doesn’t make anything more attractive to women. Plus women aren’t intimidated by scotch, it’s the archaic stuffy chauvinistic males that make women feel unwelcome at whisky tastings. — Eva Pang (@oneweedram) February 26, 2018

I am not sure Jane Walker has it right. Same liquid but because it has a picture of a girl on it, it will appeal to women? My experience is that women tend to have a better palette than guys. Is Diagio helping or patronizing? ? — Dave Parker (@MaltTroll) February 27, 2018

IMHO women are quite comfortable drinking any of the above two and Johnny walker, so this idea of Jane Walker seems to be superfluous and counter productive. — Toy Vader (@toy_vader) February 27, 2018

Seriously, Diageo? “Jane Walker,” a Scotch for women? FFS, pic.twitter.com/Lys88Qlk0H — josh rubin (@starbeer) February 26, 2018

i personally hate scotch but it’s not because my lady throat can’t handle it 😒 — babou the ocelot (@rococo_puffs) February 27, 2018

I wouldn’t mind it if it were just a fun variation for a limited edition. But noooo, they had to go on about women being just terrified of scotch. — Movies Silently (@MoviesSilently) February 27, 2018

Should create conversation. The introduction of the first-ever female brand icon and the Jane Walker Edition bottle represent Johnnie Walker’s commitment to celebrate and support the diverse communities moving our country forward. http://t.co/LnIQODmork. pic.twitter.com/rb37g7kVv9 — Tom Jones (@whiskyexplorer) February 26, 2018

Congrats to Jane Walker whiskey and her girlfriend, the Brawny paper towel woman!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qjw9b8I1xp — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) February 26, 2018

Gender equality has arrived with Jane Walker & Johnnie Walker Scotch whisky!! http://t.co/03OMGn388l — Cary Cooper (@ProfCaryCooper) February 26, 2018

Johnnie, Jane…….will still drink it regardless but it’ll be cool to have this limited Jane Walker edition http://t.co/QMn2j2FUh1 — Stacy (@stace_de) February 27, 2018

What are your thoughts about it? Tell us in the comments below.

