Man sent home from work for wearing shorts; returns to office in pink dress

With the scorching sun sapping the energy out of us, it is getting difficult to survive the heat every single day. And, it is all the more exasperating to wear full-sleeved clothes. Fed up of following the dress code in his office despite the soaring temperature, a man took in his stride to challenge the workplace rules in the wackiest way ever.

Joey Barge, who works at a call centre, decided to step in at work, one day, wearing shorts, but he was sent back home. Challenging the rules, he came back dressed in a short pink dress. Unbelievable, right?

“If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so?” he wrote in a tweet. He answered his own question in another tweet saying, “Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work.” Soon after, he posted a picture of himself in a bright baby pink dress. Take a look at his tweets here.

If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so? pic.twitter.com/UD0AQ6ZCbP — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

See you soon, twitter. I’ll be sent home soon. pic.twitter.com/XfFyxDeBAK — joey (@jBarge_) June 19, 2017

No sooner did he post it on Twitter, social media users came out to lend their support. Here are some reactions.

They sent you home? You aren’t customer facing and it was still a smart outfit. — Harvey (@HR98__) June 20, 2017

Got balled out once by my boss for wearing trainers. In a job that doesn’t deal with customers. Can totally relate. — Nick Mills (@nmillsglasgow) June 23, 2017

Why is only one of these outfits accepted???? pic.twitter.com/yFAsldKSrR — Ryan T DaSilva (@RTDaSilva3) June 21, 2017

My fiancé took a skirt with him 2 work 2 change into in protest if they tried to send him home 4 wearing shorts yesterday. #DressCodeSexism — Naomi Harvey (@NaiElizaHarvey) June 21, 2017

I’ve never understood why skirts/dresses are accepted, but dress shorts aren’t “professional enough?” I like your way of protest good sir. — Spaz (@spazattack13) June 21, 2017

It seems his actions made quite an impression on the company as it was quick enough to change the dress code for men, allowing them to don “three-fourth length shorts, but only in black, navy or beige colours”. Sharing the company’s changed regulations, Barge wrote on Twitter: “Partial win?”

And, a lot of people spilled their reactions on his tweet. See some tweets here.

Who wears 3/4 length shorts?? 😭😭😭 — HDotOwen_Billie (@BillieOwen83) June 20, 2017

I bought chinos and cut them and pressed them to make them smart. It’s better than trousers 😭 — joey (@jBarge_) June 20, 2017

Probably best to stick with the dress. What did 3/4 length trousers ever do for anyone? — Matt (@MattCheetham) June 19, 2017

Are women required to wear below the knees at 3/4 in length too? — anthony (@ant_917) June 19, 2017

Same thing happened to me once & it wasnt even officially in the dresscode. Worst part was I had no car at the time — Cameron Cool (@ccooluke) June 22, 2017

Amusing, much? What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

