Latest News

Man sent home from work for wearing shorts; returns to office in pink dress

Joey Barge, who works at a call centre, took in his stride to challenge the workplace rules in the wackiest way ever.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 23, 2017 8:01 pm
joey barge, joey barge pink dress, joey barge dress code, joey barge pink dress shorts, shorts sent back pink dress, indian express, indian express news Pink dress for shorts? Just wow! (Source: Joey Barge/Twitter)
Top News

With the scorching sun sapping the energy out of us, it is getting difficult to survive the heat every single day. And, it is all the more exasperating to wear full-sleeved clothes. Fed up of following the dress code in his office despite the soaring temperature, a man took in his stride to challenge the workplace rules in the wackiest way ever.

Joey Barge, who works at a call centre, decided to step in at work, one day, wearing shorts, but he was sent back home. Challenging the rules, he came back dressed in a short pink dress. Unbelievable, right?

“If women can wear skirts/dresses at work can I wear smart shorts like so?” he wrote in a tweet. He answered his own question in another tweet saying, “Answer: nope. Just been sent home from work.” Soon after, he posted a picture of himself in a bright baby pink dress. Take a look at his tweets here.

No sooner did he post it on Twitter, social media users came out to lend their support. Here are some reactions.

It seems his actions made quite an impression on the company as it was quick enough to change the dress code for men, allowing them to don “three-fourth length shorts, but only in black, navy or beige colours”. Sharing the company’s changed regulations, Barge wrote on Twitter: “Partial win?”

And, a lot of people spilled their reactions on his tweet. See some tweets here.

Amusing, much? What are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jun 23: Latest News