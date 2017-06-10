JK Rowling’s Twitter tirade against a writer’s sexist remark on Theresa May is a must read

“Femaleness is not a design flaw,” the author argued on Twitter. (Source: File photo) “Femaleness is not a design flaw,” the author argued on Twitter. (Source: File photo)

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, never restricted herself to the world of books and cinema. She is a strong, opinionated and feminist voice that has not shied away from taking a stance for the causes close to her heart. From US President Donald Trump to online trolls, she fired back whenever something wrong had been done. And the author again took a stand on Friday, after the UK election results were declared and a ‘liberal’ called Theresa May a “wh*re”.

Rowling went on a tirade against a Corbyn supporter for his sexist and humiliating remark against the British PM. John Niven, a Scottish author, following the election, tweeted: “May ‘our friends and allies in the DUP’. Straight face. The lot. The f***ing b***s on this wh*re.’

Following this abusive tweet, Rowling tore him down on the micro-blogging site and unfollowed him saying, “Just unfollowed a man whom I thought was smart and funny, because he called Theresa May a wh*re.” She further argued, “If you can’t disagree with a woman without reaching for all those filthy old insults, scr*w you and your politics.”

She slammed the author for his misogynist tweet and said, “you ally yourself, wittingly or not, with the men who send women violent pornographic images.”

The 14 evocative tweets showed how time and again “Every woman I know who has dared express an opinion publically has endured this kind of abuse at least once”.

The author said she doesn’t care what political inclination one may have but targeting and insulting a person just for her gender is wrong and that doesn’t make one a “liberal”. She strongly argued that “femaleness is not a design flaw”.

She was widely praised for her strong works against the Niven on the Internet. After receiving severe backlash the Scottish author and screenwriter could only dish word, “My bad”.

My bad x — John Niven (@NivenJ1) June 9, 2017

