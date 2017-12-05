JK Rowling shared a heartwarming story about Christmas and reading it will melt your heart

This Christmas story won JK Rowling’s heart and will win yours too. (Source: AP) This Christmas story won JK Rowling’s heart and will win yours too. (Source: AP)

It is the month of December and preparations for Christmas have already begun. While decorating the Christmas tree might form an integral part of the festival, there is also a tradition of giving and receiving gifts. In fact, there is almost always an endearing story associated with. Recently, Hayley Webster, an author who writes under the pseudonym Hayley Scott, shared a story of the “nicest Christmas gift” she ever received. The Twitter thread has not only won over the people on the Internet but has also moved author JK Rowling. The author found the story “beautiful”, and it is not difficult to understand why.

The gift, Webster says, had cost just £1.50 (approx. Rs 130) and was given to her by her father’s girlfriend. She was only nine then and her parents were in a strained relationship. However, she really liked her father’s girlfriend who, she wrote, was that “sort of person who actually remembered to do the things she said she would, and she was so clean and nice”. During the Christmas week, Webster found an envelope with glitter on it. “When I opened it, it was the piano sheet music for We’re Walking In The Air,” she writes, adding, “It was the nicest thing, the loveliest, kindest, small, lovely thing. It made a difference to me, a huge difference. I remember it every year, every single year.”

This was the tweet JK Rowling shared.

Read Webster’s tweets here.

I’m going to write a thread about the nicest Christmas gift I ever received. I was nine years old. I think it cost the person who gave it to me about £1.50. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

My sister was nearly five. We lived with my dad. My mum lived the other side of town with her boyfriend. Her and my dad were Not In A Good Place. She still had a key to the house and would sometimes use it, unexpectedly. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

My dad had a girlfriend I really liked. She was a teacher. She drove a green 2CV. She took us orienteering. She had let us make make menus for Christmas dinner in Black and blue and silver. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

(I wasn’t keen on this colour scheme, but I didn’t say anything, because she was really trying) — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

She didn’t live with us, though. It was the year the Snowman was really big. I loved that film, and the music and had to be a ‘snowman at the dance’ in the school play. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

Anyway, we didn’t see my mum for chunks of time. It wasn’t a great time. This girlfriend turned up and made things nice, little gestures, little noticings. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

I made my sister a card every day from Santa’s elves and hid little gifts about the house, little glitter footprints, bought beautiful soaps from the gift shop in town in the shape of sea shells, and bells and apples using my savings, and wrapped them for her. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

I put tinsel around the spoon for her yoghurt in her lunchbox. I made and cut her sandwiches into snowflakes or stars. When I put her to bed at night I made up stories about two girls called Hayley and Jodie who went to live with the elves. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

(One night my mum turned up and she and my dad were drinking. I could hear them downstairs shouting and crying. One of them was sick on my school bag. My mum had hit a bollard and they went out to clear it up.) — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

I was always told not to tell his girlfriend if Mum had come over, but I found that hard. She was so nice, honestly. The sort of person who actually remembered to do the things she said she would, and she was so clean and nice. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

One weekend, just before Christmas, she said to me, ‘You’ve made Christmas reallly magical for your sister, you really have.’ And I puffed up, all proud and happy. Then she said, ‘It seems such a shame nobody does that for you.’ I didn’t really understand what she was saying. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

That week, one morning, I came downstairs ready to make breakfast (porridge with LOADS of demerara sugar that soaked down to to the bottom. Recreate it. It’s perfect). On the door mat was an A4 envelope with glitter on it. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

It just said, ‘To Hayley. Have a lovely Christmas. Thank you for all your help. Lots of love from Santa’s elves xxx’ — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

When I opened it, it was the piano sheet music for We’re Walking In The Air. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

I had been working out how to play it myself, but I couldn’t get it quite right. And there it was, in an envelope, just for me. I played it and played it and played it. It felt like the first time somebody had actually SEEN me. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

It was the nicest thing, the loveliest, kindest, small, lovely thing. It made a difference to me, a huge difference. I remember it every year, every single year. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

That Christmas went on to be quite odd. A drunken Christmas morning thing between my parents – my mum giving me and my sister Grease and Mary Poppins and leaving. Other things. But that gift, that one small thing, taught me what it means to be noticed for who you are. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

It’s something I try to do, not with gifts, but with actions. She taught me Christmas, is nothing to do with showing people you love them with big money spends. For me, it will always be about giving people what they need; attention, kindness, love. — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

And when that happens to me, when people do that for me, it literally lasts as warmth my whole life. Notice people. Show them they matter. It’s the best advice I could ever give anyone. Not just at Christmas. *cue the cheesy inspirational music* — Hayley Webster (@bookshaped) December 3, 2017

