JK Rowling shared a heartwarming story about Christmas and reading it will melt your heart

Recently, Hayley Webster, an author who writes under the pseudonym Hayley Scott, shared a story of the "nicest Christmas gift" she ever received. The Twitter thread has not only won over the people on the Internet but has also moved author JK Rowling.

Published: December 5, 2017
It is the month of December and preparations for Christmas have already begun. While decorating the Christmas tree might form an integral part of the festival, there is also a tradition of giving and receiving gifts. In fact, there is almost always an endearing story associated with. Recently, Hayley Webster, an author who writes under the pseudonym Hayley Scott, shared a story of the “nicest Christmas gift” she ever received. The Twitter thread has not only won over the people on the Internet but has also moved author  JK Rowling. The author found the story “beautiful”, and it is not difficult to understand why.

The gift, Webster says, had cost just £1.50 (approx. Rs 130) and was given to her by her father’s girlfriend. She was only nine then and her parents were in a strained relationship. However, she really liked her father’s girlfriend who, she wrote, was that “sort of person who actually remembered to do the things she said she would, and she was so clean and nice”. During the Christmas week, Webster found an envelope with glitter on it. “When I opened it, it was the piano sheet music for We’re Walking In The Air,” she writes, adding, “It was the nicest thing, the loveliest, kindest, small, lovely thing. It made a difference to me, a huge difference. I remember it every year, every single year.”

