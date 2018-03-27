Presents Latest News

JK Rowling retweeted this heartbreaking poem of a teen and it might just move you to tears

Feelings might be private but they also resonate. Affiriming this, recently JK Rowling shared a poem written by a 15-year-old student on Twitter. Titled, When I Was a Kid I Waited, the poem was shared by Louis' teacher Kate Clanchy from Oxford, UK.

By: Trends Desk | Published: March 27, 2018 3:54 pm
jk rowling, jk rowling retweeted poem, jk rowling share poems, jk rowling shared poems on twitter, indian express, indian express news The poem that was shared by JK Rowling was shared by the 15-year-old’s teacher on Twitter. (Source: Reuters)
Titled, When I Was a Kid I Waited, the poem was shared by Louis' teacher Kate Clanchy from Oxford, UK. "The kids always write the best poems after they've stopped listening to me. For example, I usually tell them to avoid rhyming couplets, because they govern the poem and tend to be comic – but this has heavy rhyme, and it's heartbreaking," she had written while sharing the poem. 

The poem that narrates the tale of a kid, perhaps Louis himself, waiting for his father to “come through the door” and “a call to come on the phone,” but “instead I sat there all alone”. Apart from Rowling, the poem also garnered a lot of praise from people on social media. While one wrote, “As someone who was in the same position as Louis, thank you for your amazing words. I’m much older now and life is good & I’m sure Louis’ will be too,” another wrote, “Very emotional. If I’ve learnt one thing it’s that kids have great ideas! Allow them the freedom to get creative and they usually do.. they’re much less worried about breaking rules than us adults!” Another described the poem as  “Short but heartfelt!”

Here is the tweet.

JK Rowling retweeted the poem. 

Reactions

