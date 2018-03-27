JK Rowling retweeted this heartbreaking poem of a teen and it might just move you to tears

The poem that was shared by JK Rowling was shared by the 15-year-old’s teacher on Twitter. (Source: Reuters) The poem that was shared by JK Rowling was shared by the 15-year-old’s teacher on Twitter. (Source: Reuters)

Very few things can move us like words. They torment and evoke. They give us company in our melancholy as well as ecstacy. And while feelings might be subjective and private they also resonate. Affirming this, recently JK Rowling shared a poem written by a 15-year-old student on Twitter. Titled, When I Was a Kid I Waited, the poem was shared by Louis’ teacher Kate Clanchy from Oxford, UK. “The kids always write the best poems after they’ve stopped listening to me. For example, I usually tell them to avoid rhyming couplets, because they govern the poem and tend to be comic – but this has heavy rhyme, and it’s heartbreaking,” she had written while sharing the poem.



The poem that narrates the tale of a kid, perhaps Louis himself, waiting for his father to “come through the door” and “a call to come on the phone,” but “instead I sat there all alone”. Apart from Rowling, the poem also garnered a lot of praise from people on social media. While one wrote, “As someone who was in the same position as Louis, thank you for your amazing words. I’m much older now and life is good & I’m sure Louis’ will be too,” another wrote, “Very emotional. If I’ve learnt one thing it’s that kids have great ideas! Allow them the freedom to get creative and they usually do.. they’re much less worried about breaking rules than us adults!” Another described the poem as “Short but heartfelt!”

Here is the tweet.

The kids always write the best poems after they’ve stopped listening to me. For example, I usually tell them to avoid rhyming couplets, because they govern the poem and tend to be comic – but this has heavy rhyme, and it’s heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/dayMTBRUZi — Kate Clanchy (@KateClanchy1) March 23, 2018

JK Rowling retweeted the poem.

Reactions

Heartbreaking. Brilliant bit of prose. — Simon A.C. Martin (@CopleyHill) March 23, 2018

Someone give that kid a dad — Catherine Feather (@singtothetune) March 23, 2018

As someone who was in the same position as Louis, thank you for your amazing words. I’m much older now and life is good & I’m sure Louis’ will be too. — CeeGeeTee (@Cee_GeeTee) March 23, 2018

Not only is this well written, but the truth of it probably resonates with many, many children and adults. When those two elements combine, that makes the written word becomes powerful. — Jaimie (@45Jaimie) March 23, 2018

“Don’t force rhyming,” as taught by our editors. But this rhymed poem composed by a 15-year old is brilliant. Short but heartfelt! — Felipe Dimaculangan (@jwfeliped) March 23, 2018

Louis.. eventually this will no longer be at the forefront of your life. But unfortunately, even as an adult a part of you will still be waiting. I hope you’ll realize that it wasn’t your fault & that if he’s the type of person to bail.. staying would not have made you better.❤ — Katherine Seiler (@ceasestrife) March 23, 2018

What an insight. Louis thank you. Have a tear in my eye. — Junel Blyth (@BlythJunel) March 23, 2018

Very emotional. If I’ve learnt one thing it’s that kids have great ideas! Allow them the freedom to get creative and they usually do.. they’re much less worried about breaking rules than us adults! — Karen Stanley-Author (@KStanleyAuthor) March 23, 2018

Did you like the poem? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd