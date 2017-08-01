JK Rowling deletes old tweets and apologises for falsely accusing Donald Trump

‘I apologise unreservedly,’ JK Rowling tweeted! (Source: JK Rowling/Twitter) ‘I apologise unreservedly,’ JK Rowling tweeted! (Source: JK Rowling/Twitter)

Not many people have the guts to accept their mistakes in public, but Harry Potter author JK Rowling is not one of them. The popular 52-year-old novelist has apologised to the family of a wheelchair-bound boy for tweets in which she accused US President Donald Trump of ignoring his proffered hand at a media event. Rowling branded Trump a “monster of narcissism” after footage of a July 24 news conference on healthcare showed the President seemingly ignoring the three-year-old’s hand, but shaking other people’s as he left the event.

Rowling said she deleted her July 28 tweets after she was informed that they “not a full or accurate representation” of what happened at the July 24 event at the White House, reports CNN. She also apologised on Twitter to the three-year-old Montgomery Weer and his family though she did not extend the same courtesy to Trump. A spokesperson for Rowling did not say whether she would issue an apology to the President.

Re: my tweets about the small boy in a wheelchair whose proferred hand the president appeared to ignore in press footage, multiple /1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

sources have informed me that that was not a full or accurate representation of their interaction. I very clearly projected my own /2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw and if that caused any distress /3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

to that boy or his family, I apologise unreservedly. These tweets will remain, but I will delete the previous ones on the subject. /4x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 31, 2017

Rowling had earlier tweeted a video which was edited in a way that suggested Trump ignored Weer’s outstretched hand, CNN reported. The bestselling author wrote it was “stunning” and “horrible” that Trump “cannot bring himself to shake the hand of a small boy who only wanted to touch the President”. The first in her series of seven tweets racked up more than 75,000 re-tweets by Monday. The boy’s mother, Marjorie, wrote on Facebook that Trump didn’t snub her son.

Footage of Trump’s entrance to the event, however, showed the president stop to greet the boy and have a brief exchange before he began speaking. Saying she had discovered that what she had seen was not an accurate representation of the encounter, Rowling tweeted: “I very clearly projected my own sensitivities around the issue of disabled people being overlooked or ignored onto the images I saw”.

Rowling, who has over 11 million Twitter followers, is frequently critical of Trump and his administration on her social media feed. In the three days that elapsed between her original tweets on July 28 and her apology, Rowling had been the subject of online criticism, much of it from Trump supporters, for her comments on the incident.

