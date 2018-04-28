JK Rowling generously replies to a 12-year-old girl’s letter from Jammu and Kashmir

The Harry Potter creator JK Rowling won hearts on social media with her sweet tweet for a little girl. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) The Harry Potter creator JK Rowling won hearts on social media with her sweet tweet for a little girl. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

If you grew up in the ’90s, sending a personalised message to a celebrity or an author was quite a big deal. Back then, all one could do was wish to see them once in their lifetime. However, times have changed now. With the advent of technology, millions of fans jot down their thoughts to their favourite musicians, writers and actors on social media.

Recently, JK Rowling caught sight of one such endearing letter penned down by a 12-year-old girl, all the way from Jammu and Kashmir. The creator of Harry Potter was tagged in a tweet that came straight from the hills and Rowling’s reply to her is now winning hearts on social media.

Kulsum, a student from Haji Public School, Jammu & Kashmir, wrote the heartwarming letter to the renowned author after getting inspired by her life and achievements. “Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at Haji Public School”, her teacher Sabbah Haji Baji tweeted on her behalf.

Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at #HajiPublicSchool . http://t.co/F9tvShYJsm — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018

Catch a glimpse of the letter here.

And then JK Rowling gave her a pleasant surprise by not only replying to the tweet but also asking for the full name of the girl so she could send something for her. “Please, can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something,” she tweeted.

Please can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 26, 2018

Her adorable gesture took many by surprise and Twitterati hailed her as the best author of all times, yet again!

“May Allah bless JK Rowling” ❤ pic.twitter.com/uxMlF8uLiG — Shireen Footybedsheets Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) April 26, 2018

Woke up to this message ..took me a while to find thread and it has given me so much happiness…The innocence n purity of #kulsums message n @jk_rowling message to be ..There is hope in the world!! — Yasmin Kidwai (@YasminKidwai) April 28, 2018

You will always be magical miss jk rowling …May Allah bless you . — THE MINISTER (@Njpearxce) April 27, 2018

I have said this b4 & I’ll say it again, I feel I am a better person tdy cuz I grew up reading her work. What a legend — Greys&Starks (@GreysStarks) April 27, 2018

Mam. This is the most beautiful thing i ve ever came across on twitter. May God bless you. Big fan. — Wasim Shaikh (@swasim73) April 27, 2018

AAAIIIEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! (Please excuse us while we die.) http://t.co/woPspMmKa1 — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018

Shoutout to the very gracious J K Rowling. This tweet framed for ever in our school hallway. http://t.co/woPspMmKa1 — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018

Such joy!

That’s Kulsum right up top, dark blue dupatta, with her equally gorgeous classmates. Picture by Miss @enthahotness who is on Instagram as under. #HajiPublicSchool pic.twitter.com/WiyVvNudpJ — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018

Staff of #HajiPublicSchool at the moment, feeling for Kulsum. pic.twitter.com/aV2t5Ptb78 — Sabbah Haji Baji (@imsabbah) April 26, 2018

Get ready for a mind-blowing ride. JK’s reply to you is going to be retweeted till the cows come home! :-D — equa-nimmi-ty (@nimmypal) April 27, 2018

This is so gorgeous. It made me cry. The sincerity of the letter , the corrections and of course the response from JK herself. — savita sriram (@queenbee1605) April 27, 2018

Didn’t the tweets melt your heart? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

