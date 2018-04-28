Follow Us:
Saturday, April 28, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

JK Rowling generously replies to a 12-year-old girl’s letter from Jammu and Kashmir

A student from Haji Public School, Jammu and Kashmir wrote a heartwarming letter to the renowned author JK Rowling after getting inspired by her life and achievements. And the 'Harry Potter' creator gave her a pleasant surprise.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 28, 2018 3:01:37 pm
JK Rowling, JK Rowling J&K kid reply, Jammu & Kashmir, Jammu & Kashmir kid JK Rowling meet, JK Rowling send gift to Jammu & Kashmir kid, JK Rowling life story, JK Rowling inspirational quotes, indian express, indian express trending news The Harry Potter creator JK Rowling won hearts on social media with her sweet tweet for a little girl. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)
Related News

If you grew up in the ’90s, sending a personalised message to a celebrity or an author was quite a big deal. Back then, all one could do was wish to see them once in their lifetime. However, times have changed now. With the advent of technology, millions of fans jot down their thoughts to their favourite musicians, writers and actors on social media.

Recently, JK Rowling caught sight of one such endearing letter penned down by a 12-year-old girl, all the way from Jammu and Kashmir. The creator of Harry Potter was tagged in a tweet that came straight from the hills and Rowling’s reply to her is now winning hearts on social media.

Kulsum, a student from Haji Public School, Jammu & Kashmir, wrote the heartwarming letter to the renowned author after getting inspired by her life and achievements. “Dear @jk_rowling. Kulsum, 12, a first generation English learner from the Himalayas would like to meet you someday. So come visit us at Haji Public School”, her teacher Sabbah Haji Baji tweeted on her behalf.

Catch a glimpse of the letter here.

And then JK Rowling gave her a pleasant surprise by not only replying to the tweet but also asking for the full name of the girl so she could send something for her. “Please, can you send me Kulsum’s full name by DM? I’d love to send her something,” she tweeted.

Her adorable gesture took many by surprise and Twitterati hailed her as the best author of all times, yet again!

Didn’t the tweets melt your heart? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Buzzing Now