Happy birthday, JK Rowling! Our pick of your sassiest, brutal tweets

Not only should we thank JK Rowling for Harry Potter and the whole of Potterverse, but of late, we've been increasingly blown away by her witty one-liners on Twitter, and the sarcastic comments she's been making on US President Donald Trump. On her birthday, we pick out some of our favourites.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 31, 2017 12:00 am
happy birthday jk rowling, jk rowling tweets, jk rowling coolest tweets, jk rowling best tweets, jk rowling harry potter, jk rowling trump, jk rowling savage tweets, indian express, indian express news Happy Birthday, JK Rowling! Thank you… not only for Harry Potter, but an amazing Twitter feed!
If you are someone who found a friend in a geeky, bespectacled boy and his adventures in the world of witchcraft and wizardry, you know who to be thankful to. Yes, JK Rowling! And what better time to letting her know that you are grateful than on her birthday? None!

If the author, through her books, comforted us with the knowledge that in the end all that matters is goodness, in real life she took charge and proven to be a savage when it comes to social media. We have lost count of the number of times she has left us in absolute splits with her impeccable comic timing and wit. Her recent comeback at Tomi Lahren’s supportive tweet for Donald Trump’s transgender ban in the military, and her hilarious response to Stephen Hawking after Trump blocked him to her other equally rib-cracking exchanges with readers who threatened to burn her books — Rowling has been a real winner on the micro-blogging site. She has minced no words and had no inhibitions when it comes to calling a spade a spade, and we are not complaining one bit!

On her 51st birthday today, here are some of her sassiest tweets, those will compel you to follow her on social media, in case you do not already.

To Tomi Lahren after transgender ban

To Stephen King when he was blocked by Donald Trump

To someone who body-shamed Serena Williams

In response to a Twitter user who tweeted this after Rowling’s criticism of Trump

To a Twitter user who threatened to burn her books

 

To a guy who asked her if she is lonely up there standing for herself.

To someone who kept calling her his first girlfriend

To somebody who called her a millionaire

