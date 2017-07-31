Happy birthday, JK Rowling! Our pick of your sassiest, brutal tweets

Happy Birthday, JK Rowling! Thank you… not only for Harry Potter, but an amazing Twitter feed! Happy Birthday, JK Rowling! Thank you… not only for Harry Potter, but an amazing Twitter feed!

If you are someone who found a friend in a geeky, bespectacled boy and his adventures in the world of witchcraft and wizardry, you know who to be thankful to. Yes, JK Rowling! And what better time to letting her know that you are grateful than on her birthday? None!

If the author, through her books, comforted us with the knowledge that in the end all that matters is goodness, in real life she took charge and proven to be a savage when it comes to social media. We have lost count of the number of times she has left us in absolute splits with her impeccable comic timing and wit. Her recent comeback at Tomi Lahren’s supportive tweet for Donald Trump’s transgender ban in the military, and her hilarious response to Stephen Hawking after Trump blocked him to her other equally rib-cracking exchanges with readers who threatened to burn her books — Rowling has been a real winner on the micro-blogging site. She has minced no words and had no inhibitions when it comes to calling a spade a spade, and we are not complaining one bit!

On her 51st birthday today, here are some of her sassiest tweets, those will compel you to follow her on social media, in case you do not already.

To Tomi Lahren after transgender ban

Truly, whom amongst us can forget Trump ordering the killing of bin Laden? Or Obama bragging about barging in on naked beauty contestants? pic.twitter.com/1veorstvA0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 27, 2017

To Stephen King when he was blocked by Donald Trump

I still have access. I’ll DM them to you. http://t.co/MhibEYDBTg — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2017

To someone who body-shamed Serena Williams

.@diegtristan8 “she is built like a man”. Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You’re an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

In response to a Twitter user who tweeted this after Rowling’s criticism of Trump

Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat, but you still can’t make her think. pic.twitter.com/oB7Aq6Xz8M — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 1, 2017

To a Twitter user who threatened to burn her books

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

To a guy who asked her if she is lonely up there standing for herself.

To someone who kept calling her his first girlfriend

@jk_rowling Hi JK. I was born in same cottage hospital in chipping sodbury 26 July. 1965. Keep telling everyone u were my first girlfriend. — Chris (@UTG_manchester) November 18, 2014

.@UTG_manchester I remember you vividly. You left without ever telling me why. Still hurts. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 18, 2014

To somebody who called her a millionaire

.@Lukekocura I’d type a longer retort, but these diamond buttons really hurt my fingers. pic.twitter.com/RJ19nIMd94 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 4, 2015

