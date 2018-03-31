Presents Latest News

Jim Carrey rolls out Donald Trump’s controversial portrait, Netizens give thumbs up to his art attack

If you spend some time online, it is hard to miss Jim Carrey's latest portrait of US President Donald Trump. While it may seem that Carrey is taking his "art" way too far, it looks like Twitterati is enjoying it.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: March 31, 2018 8:33 pm
Donald Trump, Jim Carrey, Jim Carrey Donald Trump painting, Donald Trump painting, indian express, trending news Jim Carrey’s latest cartoon on Donald Trump stirs buzz online. (Source: Jim Carrey/Twitter)
Canadian actor Jim Carrey has been posting political cartoons on social media for a while now. However, when he posted his new portrait of the US president Donald Trump, things got tricky. His cartoons stirred some controversy after he submitted his latest artistic rendering of Donald Trump to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for consideration as the official presidential portrait. “Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'” he tweeted.

The picture shows a nipple-fingering Trump screaming as he eats from what appears to be a bowl containing two scoops of ice cream. Though the picture screams *pun intended*, as soon as the picture surfaced on social media, people who responded seemed to enjoy the “art” attack.

“You should sell prints of these and donate the funds,” one said, while another tweeted: “Absolutely hilarious. Artistic exposition, great work sir!!!” Check out some more reactions here.

Here are some of Carrey’s previous work, including one on Sarah Huckabee Sanders and another presidential stunner.

