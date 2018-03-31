Jim Carrey rolls out Donald Trump’s controversial portrait, Netizens give thumbs up to his art attack

Jim Carrey’s latest cartoon on Donald Trump stirs buzz online. (Source: Jim Carrey/Twitter) Jim Carrey’s latest cartoon on Donald Trump stirs buzz online. (Source: Jim Carrey/Twitter)

Canadian actor Jim Carrey has been posting political cartoons on social media for a while now. However, when he posted his new portrait of the US president Donald Trump, things got tricky. His cartoons stirred some controversy after he submitted his latest artistic rendering of Donald Trump to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery for consideration as the official presidential portrait. “Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'” he tweeted.

The picture shows a nipple-fingering Trump screaming as he eats from what appears to be a bowl containing two scoops of ice cream. Though the picture screams *pun intended*, as soon as the picture surfaced on social media, people who responded seemed to enjoy the “art” attack.

Dear Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery @NPG, I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump. It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?’ pic.twitter.com/LrCmlXXpv7 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 29, 2018

“You should sell prints of these and donate the funds,” one said, while another tweeted: “Absolutely hilarious. Artistic exposition, great work sir!!!” Check out some more reactions here.

You should sell prints of these and donate the funds to the ACLU. You’d sell thousands plus help people who Trump is hurting. — Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) March 29, 2018

Great likeness — Mike Denison (@mikd33) March 29, 2018

You are so talented. ❤️❤️ — Leanne Wyatt (@spacejamkp) March 29, 2018

Keep it coming Mr. Carrey! Absolutely hilarious. Artistic exposition, great work sir!!! — Slink Grindstone (@slinkgrindstone) March 29, 2018

You are right there is a huge difference in respect and devotion. I am all for everyone having their own beliefs and opinions. If we had respect for each other I don’t think there would be such hatred between opposing viewpoints. We would just RESPECTFULLY disagree! 😂😂😂 — Matthew (K) (@ryteouswretch) March 30, 2018

Respect is earned not given. — The Pipe Monk (@ThePipeMonk) March 30, 2018

Don’t confuse personal respect with positional respect. A police officer doesn’t have to earn my respect. If I am pulled over I don’t have to like them or agree why I’m pulled over, but I respect their authority and obey their commands. — Matthew (K) (@ryteouswretch) March 30, 2018

Hard to respect a president who doesn’t respect the Office of the President. — USAF Vet 🇺🇸 (@usaf__vet) March 30, 2018

Keep them coming Jim. You on fire boy! — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) March 30, 2018

Here are some of Carrey’s previous work, including one on Sarah Huckabee Sanders and another presidential stunner.

My soul is not contained within the limits of my body. My body is contained within the limitlessness of my soul. pic.twitter.com/6mvatrfpSo — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2018

They’re saying the NRA took Russian money to support the Republican party in the last election. Maybe that’s why Trump and his flying monkeys are so accommodating? Is Wayne LaPierre also Putin’s stooge — or just another run of the mill demon from hell? #BanTheNRA pic.twitter.com/7r0J9NP2ng — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 28, 2018

Did anyone watch 60 minutes last night? Hell of a piece about a poor kid from Greece named Giannis Antetokounmpo who’s making it big in the NBA. America still has some magic. Pity you have to wade through so much cultural sewage to find it. ;^} pic.twitter.com/H4BTPcw8bu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 27, 2018

Fifty Shades of Decay pic.twitter.com/aurfm22ru6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 23, 2018

Lawyer and lucky charm Joe diGenovia hopes to put Dirty Donald’s troubles in the rearview mirror. But the objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. ;^P pic.twitter.com/td8vGaQdKu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 21, 2018

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Did you like his artwork? Let us know in the comments below.

