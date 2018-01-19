This 43-yr-old mother of 7 children is giving us fitness goals

Does she look 43 to you? (Source: jessicaenslow/Instagram) Does she look 43 to you? (Source: jessicaenslow/Instagram)

A 43-yr-old woman from Utah, United States is giving fitness goals to everyone. Jessica Enslow is a mother of seven children but her pictures during her daughter’s 23rd birthday celebration will make you think that the two lovely ladies are siblings.

Enslow’s flawless skin and fitness level are giving every mother of her age major life goals. Not to mention, she’s got her fashion quotient on point. Her Instagram account is filled with gorgeous pictures in stylist attires. Enslow proudly posts pictures and videos of her gym activities and keeps motivating her followers too.

Want to know the reason for her motivation? In her throwback pictures, you can clearly see her amazing transformation and how she changed herself over 20 years and after seven pregnancies.

As the new year has just begun and you are still looking out for some motivations to sick to your resolutions, then here it is.

