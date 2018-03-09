Latest News
Jennifer Wright asks Twitterati the weirdest thing they misunderstood as children; their response will leave you ROFL-ing

Twitterati responded with some hilarious episodes they had during their childhood. While some stated that they confused words like 'agile' and 'ugly' others thought that little people lived inside the radio and played music.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: March 9, 2018 8:42 pm
weirdest thing you misunderstood as a child, common misunderstandings as children, misunderstood adult things, common misunderstood adult things, twitter reactions, trending news, Indian express, indian express news Anything that you misunderstood during your childhood days? (Source: Westsara/Wikimediacommons)
Have you ever gone through a phase during your childhood where you have mispronounced a name or sang a song all wrong? Often, many things are misunderstood by children. Coaxing people to revisit such funny and memorable moments, popular author Jennifer Wright asked people on social media to share the weirdest thing they misunderstood as a child. In a tweet she wrote, “What’s the weirdest thing you remember misunderstanding as a kid? I thought adultery meant “pretending to be an adult.”

She then posted another tweet stating that clowns were born that way. “I also thought clowns were born looking that way. I’d been told it was VERY RUDE to point or laugh at anyone who looked different, so at kindergarten birthdays I would gaze at them with respectful solemnity, like a little Queen Victoria.”

Following her tweet, which received over 1,000 retweets and 9,000 likes at the time of writing, Twitterati responded with some hilarious episodes they had during their childhood. While some stated that they confused words like ‘agile’ and ‘ugly’ others said that they “thought little people lived inside the radio playing music and talking”. Here are some of the funny reactions on Wright’s post.

Anything that you misunderstood during your growing up days? Tell us in the comments section below.

