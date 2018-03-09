Jennifer Wright asks Twitterati the weirdest thing they misunderstood as children; their response will leave you ROFL-ing

Anything that you misunderstood during your childhood days? (Source: Westsara/Wikimediacommons) Anything that you misunderstood during your childhood days? (Source: Westsara/Wikimediacommons)

Have you ever gone through a phase during your childhood where you have mispronounced a name or sang a song all wrong? Often, many things are misunderstood by children. Coaxing people to revisit such funny and memorable moments, popular author Jennifer Wright asked people on social media to share the weirdest thing they misunderstood as a child. In a tweet she wrote, “What’s the weirdest thing you remember misunderstanding as a kid? I thought adultery meant “pretending to be an adult.”

She then posted another tweet stating that clowns were born that way. “I also thought clowns were born looking that way. I’d been told it was VERY RUDE to point or laugh at anyone who looked different, so at kindergarten birthdays I would gaze at them with respectful solemnity, like a little Queen Victoria.”

What’s the weirdest thing you remember misunderstanding as a kid? I thought adultery meant “pretending to be an adult.” — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) March 7, 2018

I also thought clowns were born looking that way. I’d been told it was VERY RUDE to point or laugh at anyone who looked different, so at kindergarten birthdays I would gaze at them with respectful solemnity, like a little Queen Victoria. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) March 7, 2018

Following her tweet, which received over 1,000 retweets and 9,000 likes at the time of writing, Twitterati responded with some hilarious episodes they had during their childhood. While some stated that they confused words like ‘agile’ and ‘ugly’ others said that they “thought little people lived inside the radio playing music and talking”. Here are some of the funny reactions on Wright’s post.

I thought cottage cheese was just like regular cheese but made in small houses in the country. — The Daily Nonprofit (@Maggie4Beers) March 7, 2018

I thought little people lived in the radio playing music and talking. I was 5. — OKoye 💋 (@HarlighQuinn) March 7, 2018

I used to think seahorses were mythical creatures like unicorns or pegasuses (pegasi?). I…umm…was well in my 20s before I saw one in aquarium and discovered the truth. — dan fROMDELAWARE (@deadlydannyray) March 7, 2018

I thought that a dishwasher worked by just filling itself with a giant cube of very hot water. And by “kid” I mean I learned this was not true two years ago when my roommate opened it mid-wash, despite my scream not to http://t.co/qUW6FCvo1K — Stephen Smith (@smithsj) March 8, 2018

I thought a divorce involved a public ceremony before family and friends like a wedding, but everyone wore black and the couple walked down the aisle together at the start and separately at the end. http://t.co/nqEBruyAaM — Josh Barro (@jbarro) March 8, 2018

I thought watergate was an actual gate. like a dam that holds back water. — Mari (writer/editor) (@mariadkins92) March 7, 2018

Neighborhood kids thought my family were vampires because my sisters, brother, and mom had lupus. Sunlight causes flares with itching, nausea, rashes, and pain. So we just played in the dark, chasing fireflies. pic.twitter.com/JVxMVcn97Q — 💕GhostWife👻💕 (@GhostWife3) March 8, 2018

I thought Hyundai was plural for Honda. Until my early 20s. — chase dewitt brown (@Cdewittbrown) March 7, 2018

Anything that you misunderstood during your growing up days? Tell us in the comments section below.

