Jennifer Lopez has a doppelganger and the Internet is wondering who’s who

Who’s who? (Source: jayfromhouston/Instagram) Who’s who? (Source: jayfromhouston/Instagram)

There’s a theory that says we all have at least seven doppelgangers in the world. You may not even be remotely connected to them, but they look unbelievably like you. Don’t believe it? Take a look at all those people who are extremely similar to celebrities despite being born in an entirely different continents. Recently though, another doppelganger has taken the Internet by storm. Singing sensation Jennifer Lopez has a lookalike, and the pictures will leave you confused as to who is whom. The Instagram user ‘jayfromhouston’, whose bio reads: “The Girl Who Is Breakin The Internet,” has left people shocked with her pictures.

Her real name is Janice Garay, and she is a health and fitness enthusiast, who enjoys over 1.4 lakh followers on the popular photo sharing app. Aware of the striking resemblance to JLo, she herself shares pictures to show off her similarity with the Latino beauty.

In one of the pictures, she posted a diptych of her photo and JLo’s image and captioned it: “So what you guys are telling me is that everybody has a twin and @jlo happens to be mine??? 🤔😩😂😍 I’ll take it! 🤷🏽‍♀️💓Do you have a celebrity twin? If so, who is it?!”

She also posted a video to show how her photographers and stylists gave her a look similar to Lopez. “I have to say @cw39houston did an amazing job on this interview thank you so much! 🙏🏾💓 Shoutout to my photographer @charmingcharltonphotos and @mayphoenixx for doing an awesome job on my make up for this shoot! And huge thank you to @topvintagellc for this awesome look! 👏🏽👏🏽🙏🏾💪🏽🎥❤️,” she wrote.

Check out some more posts on Instagram here.

Isn’t it astounding?

