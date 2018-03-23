Two US Senators had a snowball fight outside the Capitol and it brightened Twitterati’s day

From Trump-Biden’s verbal war to Game of Thrones’ references, this duel between Flake and Booker was captured in hilarious memes. (Source: Matt Klapper/ Twitter) ‏ From Trump-Biden’s verbal war to Game of Thrones’ references, this duel between Flake and Booker was captured in hilarious memes. (Source: Matt Klapper/ Twitter) ‏

A duel is not new in a political rivalry, but when two US senators recently engaged in a fight outside the Capitol, Netizens were actually happy and cheered for them. Wondering why? Well, it’s because the duo decided to engage in a snowball fight! Yes, amid protest marches and controversies that have recently been rocking Washington, a friendly match between Jeff Flake and Cory Booker made people smile and believe in leaders again.

On Thursday (March 22), they started off their day with a snowball fight on the East Lawn of the US Capitol building and announced the loser would treat the opponent’s staff with pizza. Cory Booker, the Democratic senator from New Jersey, took to Twitter, challenging Republican senator for Arizona, Jeff Flake, to a snowball fight. While announcing, Booker also referenced the 1804 duel between Alexander Hamilton and his political rival Aaron Burr.

Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton had theirs. @JeffFlake (Senator Jeff Flake) and I are having our version: A snowball duel. Capitol East Lawn. Who gets hit most, buys other’s staff Pizza. You Snow Who Is Going To Win! Arizona doesn’t have much snow! — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2018

And if that classic reference to senator’s duel was not enough, Jeff, the Republican senator also made reference to the recent threats of physical violence between Donald Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden.

It wasn’t exactly Hamilton-Burr, or even Trump-Biden, but it was a monumental battle. @CoryBooker’s drop & roll maneuver was legit. pic.twitter.com/kKWwYf239B — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) March 22, 2018

As the action unfolded, staffers and reporters around the Capitol too seemed to take notice of the epic battle and shared updates on social media with many commenting how this would be a lovely way to end the Trump-Biden war.

Booker got taken down but used his lower leverage to return fire. Appeared to be a draw. “Ain’t gonna be no rematch,” one said.

“Don’t want one,” the other replied. pic.twitter.com/PjBxA08BaX — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) March 22, 2018

My view of the @JeffFlake vs @CoryBooker snowball fight. Unclear who won pic.twitter.com/uftKABf7Bp — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) March 22, 2018

THIS is the kind of bipartisanship America needs http://t.co/EG64pWG47G — Syd Stone (@SydStone16) March 22, 2018

We need a “tale of the tape” for the snowball duel. — Ken Barnes (@kenjbarnes1) March 22, 2018

Booker also shared videos of the duel on his Instagram story and later told Twitter users about his loss. However, he cried foul and jokingly wrote, “I should have known this was a setup… lost this morning’s snowball duel to a guy named Flake from Snowflake, Arizona!” He also said he would be sending vegan pizza!

With great ignominy I have to announce I lost the snowball fight 3 to 2. I’m buying the pizza for his office . . . . I neglected to tell him though that I am definitely sending a vegan pizza or two. pic.twitter.com/iW3I19kmdt — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2018

I should have known this was a setup… lost this morning’s snowball duel to a guy named Flake from Snowflake, Arizona! pic.twitter.com/A0TVajte4R — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 22, 2018

Jeff shared photo of his staff enjoying the pizza and even gave a Game of Thrones reference saying Booker “always pays his debts”. Moreover, not all pizzas were vegan as he had teasingly announced.

What do you think about this duel? Tell us in comments below.

