Someone thought this girl’s boyfriend was CHEATING on her, but there was a big TWIST in the end!

In a bizarre incident, Twitter user Jasmine got a message from a stranger, who wanted to inform her that her boyfriend was cheating on her. However, there was a huge twist in the end!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 19, 2017 9:48 pm
cheating boyfriend, girlfriend, boyfriend twin, twin boyfriend cheating, boyfriend cheating stories, indian express, indian express news Double trouble! Someone told this Twitter user that her boyfriend was with another girl. (Source: @JasmineRios5/Twitter)
What would you do if a stranger told you that your boyfriend was cheating on you? Well, in one such bizarre incident, a girl got a message from a stranger, who wanted to inform her that her boyfriend was cheating on her. However, there was a huge twist in the end! Twitter user Jasmine, whose handle is @JasmineRios5, took to the networking website to share a stranger conversation that went viral. 

In the long message that she received, Rebekah whose handle is @bekahpendley shared a picture with her and wrote: “Hey girl, I know we don’t know each other, just been mutuals on twitter for a little bit. I go to UTSA too. But I recognise who I think is your boyfriend in the library from all y’all’s pictures on here and he’s with a girl and he’s been kind of touchy with her, and I really don’t know if I should message you/how to tell you but I have been full on cheated on before and girl to girl I’d want to know. I hope this doesn’t cause you a lot of problems. I feel really bad but I just thought it’d be wrong to witness it and not say anything, you know? Tell me if you want me to fight him I’ll be here a while.”

Not one to be shocked or devastated, Jasmine replied to tell her that her boyfriend had a twin brother. “Omg thank you for telling me girl but that’s not my boyfriend! He has an identical twin brother,” she wrote to her, adding, “That’s his brother in the picture and that’s his gf!” What’s more, she also took to Twitter to share it, and it soon collected more than 247,000 likes and over 45,000 retweets, at the time of writing. Read her tweet here.

Her response came as a breath of relief to Rebekah too, and Twitterati couldn’t help but post hilarious comments after reading it. Read some reactions to her tweet here.

So, what’s your reaction? Tell us in the comments below.

