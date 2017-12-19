Someone thought this girl’s boyfriend was CHEATING on her, but there was a big TWIST in the end!

Double trouble! Someone told this Twitter user that her boyfriend was with another girl. (Source: @JasmineRios5 /Twitter) Double trouble! Someone told this Twitter user that her boyfriend was with another girl. (Source:/Twitter)

What would you do if a stranger told you that your boyfriend was cheating on you? Well, in one such bizarre incident, a girl got a message from a stranger, who wanted to inform her that her boyfriend was cheating on her. However, there was a huge twist in the end! Twitter user Jasmine, whose handle is @JasmineRios5, took to the networking website to share a stranger conversation that went viral.

In the long message that she received, Rebekah whose handle is @bekahpendley shared a picture with her and wrote: “Hey girl, I know we don’t know each other, just been mutuals on twitter for a little bit. I go to UTSA too. But I recognise who I think is your boyfriend in the library from all y’all’s pictures on here and he’s with a girl and he’s been kind of touchy with her, and I really don’t know if I should message you/how to tell you but I have been full on cheated on before and girl to girl I’d want to know. I hope this doesn’t cause you a lot of problems. I feel really bad but I just thought it’d be wrong to witness it and not say anything, you know? Tell me if you want me to fight him I’ll be here a while.”

Not one to be shocked or devastated, Jasmine replied to tell her that her boyfriend had a twin brother. “Omg thank you for telling me girl but that’s not my boyfriend! He has an identical twin brother,” she wrote to her, adding, “That’s his brother in the picture and that’s his gf!” What’s more, she also took to Twitter to share it, and it soon collected more than 247,000 likes and over 45,000 retweets, at the time of writing. Read her tweet here.

So my boyfriend has a identical twin brother and someone thought my boyfriend was cheating on me but it was really his brother and his girlfriend 😂😂😂 thanks for having my back though girl ✊pic.twitter.com/kp3d4D6dmZ — Jasmine (@JasmineRios5) December 13, 2017

Her response came as a breath of relief to Rebekah too, and Twitterati couldn’t help but post hilarious comments after reading it. Read some reactions to her tweet here.

Bruhhhh she dont even know this girl and said “Tell me if you want me to fight him ill be here for a while” “I was ready to throw handzzz”. They gotta be bestfriends at this point…. 😂😂😂 — 🦄T|A (@TonyAltrudebta) December 14, 2017

Can someone follow up and let us know that these girls created The Lady Avengers 👀 ? — 🦄T|A (@TonyAltrudebta) December 14, 2017

Maaan mind y’all business lmao — GOAT🐐 (@JusstGlo1) December 14, 2017

Befriend her….she’s loyal — Jaybminaj (@Royaljayyy) December 13, 2017

throwback to when I tried to keep girl code that one time smh y’all females wild bruh ;/ pic.twitter.com/u3ZF8lDVEb — Cano, Elena (@ecano_8) December 13, 2017

So, what’s your reaction? Tell us in the comments below.

