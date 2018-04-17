Walking on artistic roads: Unique Japanese manhole covers adorn the streets

This is how Japan decided to transform the ugly image of manhole into a work of art. (Source: JonathanHsy/Twitter) This is how Japan decided to transform the ugly image of manhole into a work of art. (Source: JonathanHsy/Twitter)

If you are in Japan and looking for marvellous sightseeing spots, you better look down! While people all across the world are grappling with manholes, The Land of the Rising Sun has given it an artistic touch. The sewerage industry in the country made a smart decision of transforming the smelly and ugly image of the sewage into elaborately designed and colourful manhole covers. With the unique patterns and picturesque detailing, the pictures from the streets are going viral on social media.

Reportedly, the designs are an instant guide to a specific place as the manholes feature its history and folklore. Right from a castle for an ancient town to a bay bridge for a port and Mt Fuji for a city at the foot of Japan’s iconic mountain, there are many spectacular highlights on the manhole covers.

A literature professor and co-blogger named Jonathan Hsy tweeted the pictures of the manholes and soon, many others started sharing it on the micro-blogging site. “Love the customized manhole covers they have in each locality around,” he wrote.

Reportedly, the manhole card project was initiated by the Gesuido Koho Platform group (GKP), which was started by the officials from the ministry and the Japan Sewage Works Association. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

There are certain travel agencies who have organised a bus tour that allows participants to collect manhole cards.

