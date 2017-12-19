‘Master of marriage plot, but single herself?’ Jane Austen fans school daily for ‘sexist’ remarks on beloved author

Are you a Jane Austen fan too? (Source: YouTube) Are you a Jane Austen fan too? (Source: YouTube)

Jane Austen remains one of the most popular and widely read authors. Although it has been 200 years since the author passed away, she has left behind an impressive body of work and has a faithful readership. Marriage, as her readers would agree, has formed an intrinsic part of her novels. In fact, the opening lines of her famous novel Pride and Prejudice reads, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife”. These lines have been quoted incessantly ever since. Thus, on the occasion of her birth anniversary (December 16), a newspaper posted an article about how the author who wrote about marriage ironically never married in real life. “Jane Austen was the master of the marriage plot. But she remained single,” read a tweet with the article. However, this sentiment did not go down well with people on social media.

While some wrote how Mary Shelley spearheaded the genre of science fiction “but she never made a human out of dead body parts” another called it “sexist”, adding, “This article overall is very sexist. Women need marriage to be fulfilled, women only care about romantic daydreams. Please never write about any female author ever again.

This was the article shared by Washington Post.

Jane Austen was the master of the marriage plot. But she remained single. http://t.co/BwBp51el8U — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 18, 2017

And this is how people tore it apart.

This article overall is very sexist. Women need marriage to be fulfilled, women only care about romantic daydreams. Please never write about any female author ever again. — D. Morgenstern (@DMrgnstrn) December 18, 2017

“Mary Shelley invented science fiction. But she never made a human out of dead body parts.” http://t.co/0M6gLsHI8S — 🇰🇷Heautontimoroumenos🇩🇪 (@paulengelhard) December 18, 2017

you’d be amazed at how many crime writers have never even murdered ONE person. http://t.co/pYwW3f6qZg — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) December 18, 2017

So authors should apply theyr fictions to real life?

In a world with George R R Martin?

Guest it’s time to go look for that life insurance… — a velha bruxa (@katumisery) December 19, 2017

First, spinster is a derogatory word. Second, it’s not surprising that a woman who wrote so much about romance never found a man who lived up to her ideal. — Mel Ankoly (@Mel_Ankoly) December 18, 2017

I have never flown in a spacecraft, fired a gun (other than an air rifle), fought in a cage, pulled off a big-money heist, lived through a city-wide revolution or accidentally dropped a nuclear bomb near Amsterdam, AND YET… http://t.co/rTPlXa47nS — Mike Brooks (@MikeBrooks668) December 18, 2017

