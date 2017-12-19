Election Results
‘Master of marriage plot, but single herself?’ Jane Austen fans school daily for ‘sexist’ remarks on beloved author

On the occasion of Jane Austen's birth anniversary (December 16), a newspaper posted an article about how the author who wrote about marriage ironically never married in real life. This did not go down well with people on social media.

December 19, 2017
Jane Austen remains one of the most popular and widely read authors. Although it has been 200 years since the author passed away, she has left behind an impressive body of work and has a faithful readership. Marriage, as her readers would agree, has formed an intrinsic part of her novels. In fact, the opening lines of her famous novel Pride and Prejudice reads, “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife”. These lines have been quoted incessantly ever since. Thus, on the occasion of her birth anniversary (December 16), a newspaper posted an article about how the author who wrote about marriage ironically never married in real life. “Jane Austen was the master of the marriage plot. But she remained single,” read a tweet with the article. However, this sentiment did not go down well with people on social media.

While some wrote how Mary Shelley spearheaded the genre of science fiction “but she never made a human out of dead body parts” another called it “sexist”, adding, “This article overall is very sexist. Women need marriage to be fulfilled, women only care about romantic daydreams. Please never write about any female author ever again.

