Latest News
  • From Donald Trump’s silence to ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes’: Twitterati had a field day during James Comey’s testimony

From Donald Trump’s silence to ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes’: Twitterati had a field day during James Comey’s testimony

Twitterati went berserk was when Comey told senators, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes" and it instantly became a hit meme.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 9, 2017 1:46 pm
James Comey, Comey hearing, comey testimony, Donald Trump, Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former FBI director James Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday to testify and wasted no time asserting that the president lied and defamed both him and the agency. Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him because he was involved in the FBI’s investigation of a possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia.

And as the former FBI director kept making statements, it set social media on fire. With hundreds of people interpreting his testimony and highlighting how the former chief too felt “uneasy” being alone with the POTUS. Twitterati also noted how Donald Trump maintained restraint and how his Twitter handle was dormant for the long hours of Comey hearing. However, his son, Donald Trump Junior sprung into action and used every opportunity to defend his father.

Many were disappointed to see Trump not live-tweeting during the testimony.

Here’s what people, particularly women had to say about Comey being uncomfortable being alone with Trump.

Comey also made a revelation that he broke a date with his wife in order to have dinner with Trump and Tweeple poked fun at it.

But what literally made everyone lose their calm, was when Comey told senators, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” He was referring to President Trump’s earlier tweet suggesting there may be secret recordings of their discussions and meetings at the Oval Office.

The use of the term, “lordy,” made during testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, whirled Twitter into a frenzy. And it was not just attorneys, journalists and common people. Almost instantly of Comey’s utterance, Merriam-Webster tweeted the definition of “lordy,” which means, “used to express surprise or strength of feeling.” Merriam-Webster’s dictionary hasn’t shied from commenting on national political debates in the past — from schooling Ivanka Trump what ‘complicit’ means, to defining ‘alternative facts’ for Sean Spicer it has done it all.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

However, Twitterati were really excited for Comey’s candid honesty and willingness to not hold back as he took down Trump.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 09: Latest News