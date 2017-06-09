From Donald Trump’s silence to ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes’: Twitterati had a field day during James Comey’s testimony

Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool) Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

Former FBI director James Comey appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday to testify and wasted no time asserting that the president lied and defamed both him and the agency. Comey accused President Donald Trump of firing him because he was involved in the FBI’s investigation of a possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign team and Russia.

And as the former FBI director kept making statements, it set social media on fire. With hundreds of people interpreting his testimony and highlighting how the former chief too felt “uneasy” being alone with the POTUS. Twitterati also noted how Donald Trump maintained restraint and how his Twitter handle was dormant for the long hours of Comey hearing. However, his son, Donald Trump Junior sprung into action and used every opportunity to defend his father.

Many were disappointed to see Trump not live-tweeting during the testimony.

I’ve never wanted Trump to tweet so badly in my entire life. Pick your phone up! Do it!! DO IT!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

This is the first time in history people have actually wanted Donald Trump to tweet. — Luke O’Neil (@lukeoneil47) June 8, 2017

Live look at Trump’s handlers trying to keep him off Twitter. #ComeyDay #ComeyHearing pic.twitter.com/x3uS4zPQzH — Robert J. Bentley (@RobertBentley76) June 8, 2017

Here’s what people, particularly women had to say about Comey being uncomfortable being alone with Trump.

So Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn’t want to be alone with Trump. Women across the country can relate. — Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) June 7, 2017

Comey apparently told Sessions not to leave him alone with Trump. Now he knows how so many beauty pageant contestants felt. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 7, 2017

King – “Did you initiate that dinner? (with Trump)” Comey can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of wanting to have dinner alone w the Pres. — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) June 8, 2017

Comey, like 99% of women, does not want to ever be left alone in a room with Trump. #ComeyDay #JamesComey #ComeyHearing — Bev Reese Gray (@BevReese) June 8, 2017

Women should feel vindicated by the #ComeyHearing. Comey says “I felt uncomfortable around Trump.” Women say to Comey “Welcome to our world” — Doctor #Covfefe (@ShomahKhoobi) June 8, 2017

Comey also made a revelation that he broke a date with his wife in order to have dinner with Trump and Tweeple poked fun at it.

Moral of the #Comey testimony: Don’t cancel a date with your wife — Jeremy Ross (@JeremyAdamRoss) June 8, 2017

But what literally made everyone lose their calm, was when Comey told senators, “Lordy, I hope there are tapes.” He was referring to President Trump’s earlier tweet suggesting there may be secret recordings of their discussions and meetings at the Oval Office.

VIDEO: Former FBI director James Comey says, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes," of his Oval Office talks with Trump. http://t.co/Qj5tQ2N1mr pic.twitter.com/1ezjVd1X0p — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) June 8, 2017

James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017

The use of the term, “lordy,” made during testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, whirled Twitter into a frenzy. And it was not just attorneys, journalists and common people. Almost instantly of Comey’s utterance, Merriam-Webster tweeted the definition of “lordy,” which means, “used to express surprise or strength of feeling.” Merriam-Webster’s dictionary hasn’t shied from commenting on national political debates in the past — from schooling Ivanka Trump what ‘complicit’ means, to defining ‘alternative facts’ for Sean Spicer it has done it all.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

We can all agree with Jim Comey that, Lordy, we hope there are tapes. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) June 8, 2017

I need ‘Lordy, I hope there are tapes’ on a t-shirt — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017

Comey saying “Lordy.” Warner saying “Amen.” This isn’t a congressional hearing. It’s church. #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/NUkrZQXUxz — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 8, 2017

Everyone at The Kremlin’s already sick of a giggling Putin drinking vodka & shouting “Lordy I hope there are tapes!” #ComeyDay — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) June 8, 2017

Cotton: Do you believe Trump colluded w/Russia?

Comey: I shouldn’t answer that in open session. Translation: Lordy, yes.#ComeyDay — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 8, 2017

However, Twitterati were really excited for Comey’s candid honesty and willingness to not hold back as he took down Trump.

Let it not be lost on the public that Dir. Comey’s opening statement explicitly called POTUS a liar. No mincing words here. #ComeyHearing — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) June 8, 2017

“Do you have any doubt that the Russians attempted to interfere in the 2016 election?”

Comey: “None.” Welp. #ComeyHearing — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) June 8, 2017

Comey LITERALLY laying out factual basis for legal conclusion to be drawn that Trump committed Obstruction AND Retaliation. #ComeyHearings — Girls Really Rule. (@girlsreallyrule) June 8, 2017

This is more than I could have dreamed of. James Comey is throwing Trump under the bus. Not holding back AT ALL. #ComeyHearings #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/9QsiWO1kC1 — Just A Nerd (@ANerdsMind) June 8, 2017

