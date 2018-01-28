A YouTube compilation of sexist scenes from James Bond films has left many Internet users uneasy

The compilation has left a lot of Twitter users uneasy and questioning their childhood hero’s attitude towards the women around him.(Source: Screengrab from Diamonds Are Forever/YouTube) The compilation has left a lot of Twitter users uneasy and questioning their childhood hero’s attitude towards the women around him.(Source: Screengrab from Diamonds Are Forever/YouTube)

An awakening seems to have dawned upon the Internet users, especially on Twitter, after a compilation of scenes from James Bond films that would not have gone down well today, went viral. Uploaded on YouTube by ‘GuruKid’, the compilation left a lot of Twitter users uneasy and questioning their childhood hero’s attitude towards the women around him. With scenes from cult Bond films like Diamonds Are Forever, Thunderball and Goldfinger, among others, the video shows how Bond might have after all not been a ‘gentleman’.

Titled ‘Inappropriate Moments in James Bond movies’, the 2016 video shows scenes like say, for instance, from Thunderball, wherein Bond, played by the legendary Sean Connery, walks into the bathroom of a woman, without waiting for her permission, and when she asks him to hand her something she could put on before stepping out of the bath-tub, he hands her a pair of heels. In another scene, Bond is seen kissing a woman without her consent. Of course, the compilation has left a lot of people uneasy, if their comments over time on Twitter are anything to go by.

Check out some of the remarks doing the rounds of the Internet, after the video went online.

personally I don’t think we need a black or female James Bond, we need James Bond to stop being a thing entirely. It’s outdated, misogynistic and well, just shite — caitlin 💀 (@extracaitlin) January 23, 2018

I remember seeing them when I was a young girl in the movie theatre and I was horrified as a kid! That it went on so long is baffling – except, oh yeah, rampant sexism! — Tiger Wiese Jones (@TigerWieseJones) January 27, 2018

Each generation inevitably looks down their nose at the last generation, for being unethical, immoral, and even criminal. Our children will do the same thing to us. http://t.co/0OQhTJBzVX — Scott Gilmore (@Scott_Gilmore) January 27, 2018

Are you saying there is nothing racist or sexist in any James Bond? I love James Bond and they have many great things about them, as I also love those authors, it doesn’t mean I am blind to the sexism or racism they contain. — Fan🌺of🌻David🌺Paisley. 4th Twi*terversary today (@KarenKts11) January 27, 2018

The whole character concept of James Bond is completely outdated and ridiculous.

The movies portray ideals that should stop being promoted (shoot first – questions later, sexism, alcoholism, massive egotism).

Would people actually care if there weren’t any more Bond movies? — Simon Emilio Turkas (@SimonTurkas) January 23, 2018

Idk how I feel about James Bond

I used to think he was really cool but now I’m actually watching the movies and just…… So much cringe and sexism — 🦇 Batman 🦇 (@theEvelynBrady) January 21, 2018

Man, of all the major franchises, James Bond will have the biggest problem surviving a transition from toxic masculinity and sexism all over its subtext – and also be one where it’d pay off strongly, because its style and concept would certainly allow for great non-toxic movies. — Jannis Tenbrink (@the_jannis) January 18, 2018

Others tried to reason with the ones who were offended.

Morons, the whole point of James Bond is that he is a sexist, misogynistic womaniser. This is the character. Also it is a product of its time. People offended by this need to get a life. http://t.co/CZCzk8rrJi — William Livesey (@WilliamLivesey) January 27, 2018

Yes my point is I’m a fan of Ian Flemings James Bond books and there’s Racism homophobia and sexism in them but they were written in a very different time — PØFIT Martian Sunset (@The_Pofit_HC) January 13, 2018

Watch the compilation of Bond scenes, here.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

