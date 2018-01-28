Latest News

A YouTube compilation of sexist scenes from James Bond films has left many Internet users uneasy

The YouTube video shows scenes from Thunderball, wherein James Bond walks into the bathroom of a woman, without waiting for her permission, and when she asks him to hand her something she could put on before stepping out of the bath-tub, he hands her a pair of heels.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2018 11:58 am
The compilation has left a lot of Twitter users uneasy and questioning their childhood hero's attitude towards the women around him.
An awakening seems to have dawned upon the Internet users, especially on Twitter, after a compilation of scenes from James Bond films that would not have gone down well today, went viral. Uploaded on YouTube by ‘GuruKid’, the compilation left a lot of Twitter users uneasy and questioning their childhood hero’s attitude towards the women around him. With scenes from cult Bond films like Diamonds Are Forever, Thunderball and Goldfinger, among others, the video shows how Bond might have after all not been a ‘gentleman’.

Titled ‘Inappropriate Moments in James Bond movies’, the 2016 video shows scenes like say, for instance, from Thunderball, wherein Bond, played by the legendary Sean Connery, walks into the bathroom of a woman, without waiting for her permission, and when she asks him to hand her something she could put on before stepping out of the bath-tub, he hands her a pair of heels. In another scene, Bond is seen kissing a woman without her consent. Of course, the compilation has left a lot of people uneasy, if their comments over time on Twitter are anything to go by.

Watch the compilation of Bond scenes, here.

