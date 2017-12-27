Best of 2017

Jaden Smith wants to work in Bollywood movies; Twitterati give him a teaser

Jaden Smith tweeted out his desire to work in a Bollywood movie. Twitterati were quick to give him the meatiest roles and his own line of posters. Check them out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 27, 2017 10:53 pm
Jaden Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith movies, Jaden Smith The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid , Jaden Smith twitter, Jaden Smith bollywood moves, indian express, viral news, social media viral, indian express, indian express news What if Jaden Smith starred in a Bollywood movie? (Source: Twitter)

Jaden Smith, the talented son of the super talented Will Smith, just tweeted that he’d like to act in a Bollywood movie, and that has us LIT! Now, The Karate Kid star isn’t the only Hollywood actor to have a fascination for our very vibrant movie industry, what with stalwarts like Sylvester Stallone and popular names such as Denise Richards having already answered the desi call, Smith junior’s interest in making his Bollywood debut doesn’t come as a surprise, but a welcome option for the foreseeable future.

 

Well, thanks to the ever-kind and superbly creative people on Twitterverse, the kid who not only stole hearts with his previous movies but also stood his ground when sharing screen-time with the nonesuch Jackie Chan, did not even have to wait a day before finding out how he’d look were he to star in a Hindi movie. Memesters were quick to fulfil his wishes, and within hours we were treated to a series of redone classic Hindi film posters starring Jaden Smith with none other than Bollywood’s best – from Deepika Padukone to Kajol. He’s even managed to find himself a starring role in the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion!

Check out some of the redone posters here for a quick peek into a possible version of Back to the Future, Bollywood-style:

 

In which movie sequel would you like to see Smith Jr? Write in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 27: Latest News