Jaden Smith wants to work in Bollywood movies; Twitterati give him a teaser

Jaden Smith, the talented son of the super talented Will Smith, just tweeted that he’d like to act in a Bollywood movie, and that has us LIT! Now, The Karate Kid star isn’t the only Hollywood actor to have a fascination for our very vibrant movie industry, what with stalwarts like Sylvester Stallone and popular names such as Denise Richards having already answered the desi call, Smith junior’s interest in making his Bollywood debut doesn’t come as a surprise, but a welcome option for the foreseeable future.

I Wanna Be In A Bollywood Movie 🎥 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 27, 2017

Well, thanks to the ever-kind and superbly creative people on Twitterverse, the kid who not only stole hearts with his previous movies but also stood his ground when sharing screen-time with the nonesuch Jackie Chan, did not even have to wait a day before finding out how he’d look were he to star in a Hindi movie. Memesters were quick to fulfil his wishes, and within hours we were treated to a series of redone classic Hindi film posters starring Jaden Smith with none other than Bollywood’s best – from Deepika Padukone to Kajol. He’s even managed to find himself a starring role in the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion!

Check out some of the redone posters here for a quick peek into a possible version of Back to the Future, Bollywood-style:

Which kind ? the one where they dance around or the kind where they shoot one bullet and 10 people die ! — Ashish (@ObeyMeBoii) December 27, 2017

title must be “The Yoga Kid” — Shubham D’ (@Id200shubhamD) December 27, 2017

Can someone introduce him to Bobby Deol http://t.co/YuNTr2rmkY — Bhaveek N. Makan (@TehBhav) December 27, 2017

Make it happen @TheFarahKhan — obscure acronyms acrimonious cheenu (@MokkaCheenu) December 27, 2017

this would be so sick tho karate kid meets Bhangra http://t.co/ueLdYT0FFk — Naj🌶 (@najansarii) December 27, 2017

incoming: an offer from Bigg Boss http://t.co/yFRGlTWoKe — radical empathy (@schmaltzdisney) December 27, 2017

Karate kid sequel yaaaassss! Except in India you would be Kalaripayattu Kid 🤣🤣🤣 http://t.co/zxq0nlyzLY — Arjun Kanungo (@arjun_kanungo) December 27, 2017

Sure, you’d fit right in.

Our movies don’t make any sense either. http://t.co/6VQyOHtJZ8 — Shivam (@GhantaGuy) December 27, 2017

In which movie sequel would you like to see Smith Jr? Write in the comments below.

