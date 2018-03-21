39 Indians killed

Ivanka Trump’s photos in a lab coat and safety goggles starts a new meme game on Twitter

Ivanka Trump's visit, as well as her pictures, did not impress many Twitter users. Instead, in no time, they turned her photographs into hilarious memes and shared them on the micro-blogging website.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 21, 2018 7:58 pm
Reacting to Ivanka Trump, many people on social media trolled her for being pretentious.
Ivanka Trump recently participated in a science experiment at a school innovation centre during her trip to Iowa. This was in sync with the ongoing push to raise the awareness about US President Donald Trump’s infrastructure investment plan, according to a Business Insider report. There were multiple experiments such as writing code, programming wind tunnel and more that were conducted during the visit. Interestingly, while testing the nicotine content of “vape juice” in electronic cigarettes, Trump donned a lab coat and wore safety goggles.

Taking to social media, the first daughter shared the pictures on social media and wrote, ” Incredible visit to Waukee APEX, a center where high paying jobs are seamlessly linked with motivated and highly skilled students. Through hands-on learning and #WorkforceDevelopment the careers of tomorrow are being created today! 💫” In another post she wrote, “Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities.”

However, Trump’s visit, as well as her pictures, did not impress many Twitter users. Instead, in no time, people turned her photographs into hilarious memes and shared it on the micro-blogging site. While some trolled her for being “uncanny”, others added a sarcastic twist to the pictures. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

