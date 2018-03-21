Ivanka Trump’s photos in a lab coat and safety goggles starts a new meme game on Twitter

Reacting to Ivanka Trump, many people on social media trolled her for being pretentious. (Source: TheDweck/Twitter) Reacting to Ivanka Trump, many people on social media trolled her for being pretentious. (Source: TheDweck/Twitter)

Ivanka Trump recently participated in a science experiment at a school innovation centre during her trip to Iowa. This was in sync with the ongoing push to raise the awareness about US President Donald Trump’s infrastructure investment plan, according to a Business Insider report. There were multiple experiments such as writing code, programming wind tunnel and more that were conducted during the visit. Interestingly, while testing the nicotine content of “vape juice” in electronic cigarettes, Trump donned a lab coat and wore safety goggles.

Taking to social media, the first daughter shared the pictures on social media and wrote, ” Incredible visit to Waukee APEX, a center where high paying jobs are seamlessly linked with motivated and highly skilled students. Through hands-on learning and #WorkforceDevelopment the careers of tomorrow are being created today! 💫” In another post she wrote, “Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities.”

Incredible visit to Waukee APEX, a center where high paying jobs are seamlessly linked with motivated and highly skilled students. Through hands-on learning and #WorkforceDevelopment the careers of tomorrow are being created today! 💫 pic.twitter.com/QbLfdr6jkc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

Talking #WorkforceDevelopment and Infrastructure in Iowa today! @realDonaldTrump’s #Infrastructure initiative includes a robust plan to expand skills-focused learning to prepare the next generation of American workers for 21st century job opportunities. pic.twitter.com/10md8d5tnz — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2018

However, Trump’s visit, as well as her pictures, did not impress many Twitter users. Instead, in no time, people turned her photographs into hilarious memes and shared it on the micro-blogging site. While some trolled her for being “uncanny”, others added a sarcastic twist to the pictures. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Introducing ‘Science Ivanka’.

No qualifications or experience necessary! pic.twitter.com/OgqsFpdZLq — This is not normal (@kmskflix) March 20, 2018

Have you finished playing ‘Olympic Ivanka’ now? pic.twitter.com/IhrVpAg74Q — This is not normal (@kmskflix) March 20, 2018

Coming to a streaming service too close to you. pic.twitter.com/X7jZgYBfii — Beo Bachter (@kaysintBB) March 20, 2018

Wow! thanks @IvankaTrump, I have finally figured out how to do this science thing pic.twitter.com/YoIQbam0D2 — Kyobi Skutt-Kakaria (@kyobineuro) March 20, 2018

Ivanka is hard at work trying to invent a cure for #Impeachmentpic.twitter.com/N54nLas1Y2 — WH Customer Service (@POTUS_CustServ) March 20, 2018

So apparently Ivanka was cosplaying as a scientist yesterday while in Iowa. What a joke. The photo ops make her look ridiculous #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/eg1aPLzldL — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) March 20, 2018

Hey @IvankaTrump it’s great that you like to cosplay as a scientist on Instagram but some of us are an #ActualLivingScientist. Tell us about what you’re doing in this picture. I’m making a battery. #ILookLikeAnEngineer pic.twitter.com/fW5CFxLYAF — Holly aka Leia 🚀 (@absolutspacegrl) March 20, 2018

Ivanka Trump pitches workforce development in Iowa and visits a science and Robotics lab. #sciencing #iknowwhatiamdoing pic.twitter.com/BGkBXJvHSp — Mary Viglione (@MaryViglione) March 20, 2018

What are your thoughts about these tweets? Tell us in the comments below.

