Ivanka Trump posted a photo of her FAN MAILS and was brutally trolled on Twitter

People could not miss the minute details on the letters especially the face with dollar-sign eyes. (Source: Ivanka Trump/Twitter) People could not miss the minute details on the letters especially the face with dollar-sign eyes. (Source: Ivanka Trump/Twitter)

Ivanka Trump, the White House senior advisor, is having a tough time on Twitter. The 35-year-old shared a photo of herself along with a few fan mails written to her on the social media networking website to express her delight. She wrote how happy she was to receive the handwritten letters by children and even called it the highlight of her week. Donald Trump’s elder daughter tweeted the photo saying, “Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week.” However, her merriment came to an end shortly, after the move backfired and Netizens brutally trolled her for the picture.

While many questioned why would children thank her, others were quite sure the letters were written by Trump himself. In fact, a few ruled that POTUS’ handwriting had indeed improved and commented: “Your dad’s drawings look great”.

Here’s what Ivanka Trump posted:

Overjoyed by these beautiful letters. Reading them is one of the highlights of my week. 😍pic.twitter.com/AF5tSMHnB6 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 25, 2017

Highlighting the drawings on the fan mails, a few Twitter users pointed out one particular doodle that grabbed many eyeballs. People noticed a bizarre face drawn on the letter — instead of eyes, it had green dollar signs! Funnily enough, people could not overlook the colour of green dollar bills and started cheering for the writer of the letter. Not just that, they opined that “this could be real” and also lauded the person calling them their “role model”.

Read a few more reactions here:

Dollar Signs for Eyeballs=The Trumping Down of America. First Family used to teach children to value respect & compassion over pure greed. 😢 — OneEyedDogMama (@OneEyedDogMama) August 25, 2017

we love a role model pic.twitter.com/0R0QoY4xkY — dιglγ (@digggles) August 25, 2017

I think maaayyybe this ome is real pic.twitter.com/Y8FKi0XOn6 — Elliot Waiver (@neilscudder) August 25, 2017

Wow! How does @realDonaldTrump find the time to write so many letters!? — Stephen Harper (@SharperPM) August 25, 2017

Your dad’s handwriting has improved greatly! — Justin Arnold (@JustinOArnold) August 25, 2017

Three different kids all write K the exact same??? pic.twitter.com/OfLkAi9Bsw — Kevin Houx (@KevinHoux) August 25, 2017

What are they thanking you for? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 25, 2017

Wow, your dad’s drawings look great. — Steve Schreiber (@sschreiber13) August 25, 2017

this fake kid is real as hell pic.twitter.com/gCDsRdD6v7 — deaux (@dstfelix) August 25, 2017

Whatever staffer made these fake letters to Ivanka Trump, I loved this little touch – was it a commentary on being blinded by greed? pic.twitter.com/qFtUUAGeWo — Lennie Briscoe (@jerryorbach) August 25, 2017

The photo of the letters created such a huge buzz on Twitter that Namesake-fame actor Kal Penn also shared a photo of an important letter that needed her attention. The letter addressed to Donald Trump from the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities, criticised him for his statement on Charlottesville attack. Check it out here.

We had a letter for you too! 😍 pic.twitter.com/6cm9PklvvQ — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 25, 2017

