Twitterati find Ivanka Trump’s photo with son offensive as immigrant children go missing

Many lambasted the US First daughter and White House senior advisor for her untimely tweet and thought it was “highly insensitive”. (Source: Ivanka Trump/ Twitter) Many lambasted the US First daughter and White House senior advisor for her untimely tweet and thought it was “highly insensitive”. (Source: Ivanka Trump/ Twitter)

Ivanka Trump received severe flak on Twitter as she posted a photo of herself cuddling her little son, even as there are reports that 1,475 children have gone missing when they crossed the US-Mexico border on their own. During a Senate committee hearing late last month, Steven Wagner, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services, testified that the federal agency had lost track of 1,475 children who had crossed the US-Mexico border on their own. With #MissingChildren and #WhereAreTheChildren, Netizens have launched scathing attack on the Trump administration calling out the immigrant policy as “inhumane”.

1500 innocent children ripped from their mothers’ arms at our border. Lost in Trump’s “system”. Give us your tired, your poor, your huddle masses yearning to breathe free — and we will torture them for wanting a better life. From Shining City to Evil Empire in under 500 days. pic.twitter.com/Qg07vb0aBg — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) May 27, 2018

You don’t need politics to decide how you feel about missing children. #WhereAreTheChildren — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) May 26, 2018

My Saturday suggestion is reading #WhereAreTheChildren news stories. It’s difficult, but necessary. Just a reminder that we never learn from history. Also, the empathy we lack today will be the empathy we never receive when it’s our turn. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 26, 2018

I have an immigration client whose 23 month old baby was taken from her. The government can’t (or won’t) tell us where he’s being kept, or who is caring for him. What the hell does the government want with a toddler, other than to terrorize. #WhereAreTheChildren — Ricardo de Anda (@ricardo_de_anda) May 26, 2018

This administration has shown callous disregard for the sick, the elderly, and the poor. Now we learn it literally has lost 1,475 migrant children and cannot account for them. Nations are judged not by their might, but by how they treat their most vulnerable. #WhereAreTheChildren — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 27, 2018

Did you ever lose your parents at the grocery store? Were you ever the last to be picked up? Do you remember the panic? The fear? The lump in your throat? It was the scariest thing and it only lasted minutes. You were found, they’re still lost. #WhereAreTheChildren — Aspynn (@aspynn_) May 28, 2018

#WhereAreTheChildren We are better than this as a country. We must retain our Humanity. I live openly on Twitter with my physical challenges, but this weekend has really worn me down. My 💔 for the welfare of 1500 children. Please keep fighting & I promise to do the same.💜💪 pic.twitter.com/NntyoF5SP5 — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 28, 2018

The details are unnerving: one in three immigrant child cases does not get a follow-up, according to the details here. Which is how so many children are missing. The guidelines seem sketchy at best, reckless at worst.#AbolishICE#WhereAreTheChildren http://t.co/mqtMlmyEfD — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 26, 2018

Comedian Patton Oswalt was one of thousands to draw a connection between Ivanka’s tweet and the separation of children from their families at the border under the revised policies.

According to a report by the Washington Post, the missing 1500 children were “not separated” from their parents and were “unaccompanied alien children,” or UACs, who reached the border on their own. However, it is true that new policy directs Justice Department to prosecute people crossing the border illegally. As there is no place for minors in criminal jails, children travelling with parents “will be transferred to the custody of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement.”

As a result, hundreds of heart wrenching stories have surfaced since last year, where parents have no idea where the young ones were or when they would be reunited.

Ivanka Trump’s tweet went viral quickly for all the wrong reasons and some even called her a “tone deaf princess”. “Imagine someone in an ICE uniform takes away your precious baby, and you never get to see him or her ever again,” one user commented on her photo.

.@IvankaTrump, you are lucky to hold your son while 1500 mothers cannot, because your father ripped their children away under a vicious policy that he created. Ivanka, #WhereAreTheChildren? http://t.co/xKYAbdEyse — Paola Mendoza (@paolamendoza) May 27, 2018

The administration you work for and support is separating thousands of children from their parents. Some of the children lost in the system and probably settling in with traffickers. How tone deaf can you be? #WhereAreTheChildren — justjo (@justjo1002) May 27, 2018

Ivanka Trump’s picture today was so insanely tone deaf that I almost think it was done on purpose… #WhereAretheChildren pic.twitter.com/Pau2HZiyFS — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) May 27, 2018

Just think about all of the mother’s and their children who can’t do this with their children today. Ask your dad to find the children his administration has “misplaced.” Get back to us on that ok? http://t.co/NeqWbKViaC — mdhh (@mdhh64331290) May 27, 2018

.@IvankaTrump Probably not the best picture to tweet while thousands of mothers quite literally are having their children ripped from their arms because of your father. Shameful. #WhereAreTheChildren http://t.co/7q2iBBFoBh — Craig Hunter (@chunterct) May 27, 2018

Imagine posting this on the day the top news story is 1500 children ripped from their parents who have no idea when they’ll see them again. http://t.co/0aKvOe3B8F — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) May 27, 2018

Kind of inappropriate, don’t you think? Whilst your father’s administration is currently allowing innocent children to be treated like animals, you choose to post this?Sr. WH Advisor..DO SOMETHING to stop this. You truly are out of touch @IvankaTrump . http://t.co/B0GupxMNKN — Leilani (@islandgirl2112) May 27, 2018

Rubbing it in to the 1500 moms who can’t hold OR FIND their babies this morning.

This is how much they care.#WhereAreTheChildren http://t.co/BlIsb1gH74 — PaiysleeResists (@Paiyslee) May 27, 2018

What an odd tweet in the middle of the horror going on with missing children ripped from their parents arms. How lucky you are to live in a bubble. — La Fourchette (@lafourchette) May 27, 2018

Must be nice to be with your ❤️ because there are parents of 1500 children who aren’t able to spend the rest of their Sunday mornings with their children in happiness instead they’ll be spending it mourning their lost and wondering if they’ll ever be able to see them again — rt 📌 please 😭 (@iamme_caro99) May 27, 2018

Ivanka, why not send out this picture to all the mothers who are missing their removed children with your ” thoughts and prayers.”

Since you promote WH actions and policies on this account, using your children in this way would be more appropriate on another platform. http://t.co/xvUyWzW8SB — Questalynne (@questalynne1) May 27, 2018

I am very glad no one has ripped a child out of your arms and then given that child to human traffickers. You need to do everything in your power to make sure other mothers do not suffer that fate. http://t.co/3ABpKFBcMx — (((Sharon Gelman))) Resistance is not futile (@sharongelman) May 27, 2018

The tweet garnered more negative response after US President Donald Trump on Saturday blamed Democrats for the separation policy as a fallout of the immigration laws. “Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there [sic] parents once they cross the Border into the US,” he wrote.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd