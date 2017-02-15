Twitterati come up with hilarious captions for photo showing Ivanka Trump looking fondly at Justin Trudeau

Pictures of Ivanka Trump looking at Justin Trudeau will seem pretty relatable to a lot of us. (Source: Reuters) Pictures of Ivanka Trump looking at Justin Trudeau will seem pretty relatable to a lot of us. (Source: Reuters)

As if the Internet wasn’t struggling already to get over the Trump-Trudeau memes that surfaced after their meeting recently, pictures of Ivanka Trump looking dreamily at the Canadian PM is now setting the social media on fire. When the United States President Donald Trump met Justin Trudeau on February 13, memes were almost an inevitable reality. Ivanka was reportedly a part of the roundtable discussion that Trudeau and Trump held on women and workforce at the White House.

Here are some of the hilarious Ivanka-eyeing-Trudeau memes that surfaced on Twitter, guaranteed to leave you in splits!

Ivanka looking like she’s willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/fyR9ajm0OA — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 13, 2017

Look out Jared, Ivanka’s eyeing Justin Trudeau like 😍 pic.twitter.com/BV0bZS9Yjn — danielhberger (@danielhberger) February 13, 2017

The only thing Ivanka Trump and I have in common, is the way we look at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/3NEOkjhmtK — gabrielle (@gabbySLC) February 13, 2017

Lmaooooooo Ivanka Trump looking at Justin Trudeau is me like yup, me too gurl. Me too. pic.twitter.com/uBp7pvxIm8 — natalie (@nataliegithu) February 14, 2017

And you thought this @realDonaldTrump & @JustinTrudeau pic was the best today?….girllllll check out @IvankaTrump giving the golden look .. pic.twitter.com/DXoepwTFQw — Darrell MacMullin (@DMACmullin) February 14, 2017

Relationship goals: find a woman who looks at you the way Ivanka Trump looks at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/HphcU7svmw — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 13, 2017

No one is safe from PM Steal Yo Girl! pic.twitter.com/TYrTV1U4CN — Daniel (@DannyDutch) February 14, 2017

Her presence at the Oval Office in the White House sent Twitter into a tizzy — while many wondered what somebody who holds no formal office was doing at the meeting, others came up with jokes like — “Get yourself someone who looks at you like Ivanka looks at Trudeau this Valentine’s Day”. Many others were certain that the 35-year-old was “willing to risk it all”. Well, given how the Canadian PM is known for his disarmingly charming looks, we won’t be surprised if this was what Ivanka was thinking, after all.

From finding her apparent interest in Trudeau as something ‘super relatable’ to dubbing him as ‘PM Steal Yo girl’, Twitter users seemed to have gone to town with Ivanka’s little ‘peek-a-boo’ game.

