Ivanka Trump misquotes Albert Einstein; 4 yrs later, Twitterati trolls US First Daughter

The beauty of the Internet is that everything’s there for posterity. But that can be a pain too, especially if you’ve done a gaffe and have now found yourself as the US First Daughter four years later. US President Donald Trump may be making headlines now for his tweets, but seems like the attention has trickled down to daughter Ivanka has well, whose tweet from 2013 misquoting renowned scientist Albert Einstein has suddenly resurfaced, and Twitterverse would have none of it.

On June 23, 2013 Trump’s daughter had tweeted a quote, “If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts,” attributing it to Einstein. Though the quote apparently does seem inspirational, the problem lies in the fact that it was never said by the scientist. This was pointed out by Einstein Estate’s official Twitter account, one that is managed by Greenlight— the authorised representative of the Albert Einstein Estate. “We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote,” they tweeted on July 24, 2017. And since then there has been no end to the trolling Ivanka has been subjected to.

Here’s what she tweeted.

“If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts.” – Albert Einstein #quote #sunday — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 23, 2013

And this is what the official account of Albert Einstein replied to that.

We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote. Here’s a worthy purchase via @PrincetonUPress: http://t.co/FdGWkO1qpz http://t.co/eWTUhskgvR — Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) July 24, 2017

It was only moments till the jokes and the memes poured in from all corners.

This is savage.

“Don’t believe everything you read on the Internet.” -Abraham Lincoln — wigglywag (@wigglywag101) July 23, 2017

Some tried to school her and might we add that the results were hilarious.

“Seriously, I didn’t say half the stuff they quote me for on the Internet.” – Thomas Jefferson — Ryan Graff (@GrombarSmash) July 23, 2017

While some were plain angry with her for misquoting the celebrated physicist.

What in the actual hell are you talking about?!? No scientist EVER said this. — ❄️GraceonGreySt📎 (@MrsChizDMB) July 23, 2017

Say something stupid and attribute it to me. Ignorant people will accept it. – Stephen Hawking or maybe Dwight Eisenhower — Miss Carlene H Lyons (@cerista) July 24, 2017

No, he did not. It doesn’t make any sense. — Brandon Paddock (@BrandonLive) July 23, 2017

“Just make up quotes and attribute them to me. The people who support you won’t care that you’re lying.” – Albert Einstein — The Singing Owl (@OwlWithAGuitar) July 23, 2017

I almost spit EVERY bit of coffee in my mouth on the floor. I need to block you because of that alone, following instead. Greatness baby!! — Katt Runnels (@Inkatt) July 23, 2017

