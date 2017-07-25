Latest News

Ivanka Trump misquotes Albert Einstein; 4 yrs later, Twitterati trolls US First Daughter

On June 23, 2013 Trump's daughter had tweeted a quote, "If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts," attributing it to Albert Einstein. Though the quote apparently does seem inspirational, the problem lies in the fact that it was never said by the scientist.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 25, 2017 5:30 pm
donald trump, ivanka trump, ivana trump misquotes albert einstein, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Ivanka Trump had tweeted this in 2013, but of course social media forgets nothing. (Source: Twitter)
The beauty of the Internet is that everything’s there for posterity. But that can be a pain too, especially if you’ve done a gaffe and have now found yourself as the US First Daughter four years later. US President Donald Trump may be making headlines now for his tweets, but seems like the attention has trickled down to daughter Ivanka has well, whose tweet from 2013 misquoting renowned scientist Albert Einstein has suddenly resurfaced, and Twitterverse would have none of it.

On June 23, 2013 Trump’s daughter had tweeted a quote, “If the facts don’t fit the theory, change the facts,” attributing it to Einstein. Though the quote apparently does seem inspirational, the problem lies in the fact that it was never said by the scientist. This was pointed out by Einstein Estate’s official Twitter account, one that is managed by Greenlight— the authorised representative of the Albert Einstein Estate. “We can confirm that Albert Einstein never said this quote,” they tweeted on July 24, 2017. And since then there has been no end to the trolling Ivanka has been subjected to.

Here’s what she tweeted.

And this is what the official account of Albert Einstein replied to that.

It was only moments till the jokes and the memes poured in from all corners.

This is savage.

Some tried to school her and might we add that the results were hilarious.

While some were plain angry with her for misquoting the celebrated physicist.

 

