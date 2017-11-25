Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton join Tweeple to defend Malia Obama after her videos go viral

Two videos of Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama is going viral, one of her kissing a young man and another of her smoking. (Source: AP/File) Two videos of Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama is going viral, one of her kissing a young man and another of her smoking. (Source: AP/File)

Barack Obama’s two presidency terms may have ended but he and his family have not been out of the public eye. Recently, a video of his elder daughter, Malia Obama, sharing a kiss with one of her college mates is doing rounds on the Internet and it was not left outside media scrutiny.

The media not only reported and shared the clip but also tried to find out various information and revealed the information of the youth with whom she was seen. All aimed to find out who has caught the attention of the former first daughter at Harvard. Another video also doing rounds is a clip that shows her blowing smoke rings.

Who is the man who has caught Malia Obama’s eye? pic.twitter.com/2uiWz3EfA6 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 23, 2017

Usually, media refrain from reporting on the personal lives of the first children but that did not happen in this case. As the media reports started doing rounds, other children of presidents came out in her support. Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton strongly criticised the media and asked her to give her some privacy.

Clinton wrote on Twitter, “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.”

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

And senior advisor to Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump too defended the 19-year-old student, saying, “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Tweeple too joined in and asked media to leave her alone.

im tired of this leave malia obama alone — justine (@biticonjustine) November 24, 2017

Wait, all Malia Obama did was blow smoke rings? LOL. Shit. Y’all had me thinking she was dating 14-year-old girls or something. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 24, 2017

All I know is Malia Obama needs better friends who won’t put her business online all the damn time. I don’t want to know what that young private citizen is doing. She’s minding her business. — Johnetta Elzie (@Nettaaaaaaaa) November 24, 2017

Apparently, Malia Obama being a college student in college is more important to the US media today than:

—Ivanka Trump running sweatshops in China and laundering money in Panama;

—Eric Trump stealing money from kids with cancer; and

—Don Jr conspiring with Russia and Wikileaks. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama is an awesome kid from an awesome family and should be left alone by the media entirely — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) November 24, 2017

Saddened to wake up to the news that Malia Obama held secret meetings with Russians and subverted our democracy. — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 24, 2017

How is #MaliaObama acting like a college student in any way news? Leave her alone. — Jerry Markon (@JerryMarkon) November 24, 2017

When 19 year old Malia Obama, a college freshman, is under more scrutiny for who she makes out with than old White male elected officials for assaulting women…something broke. pic.twitter.com/CObHNXNtv1 — Astrid Silva (@Astrid_NV) November 24, 2017

Malia Obama is a 19-year-old acting her age at Harvard. She balanced being a kid and being First Daughter extremely well, despite unethical pursuit by the media. If conservatives are worried about America’s teens, they should stop adult men from dating 14-year-old girls. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 24, 2017

The fact that “Malia Obama” is trending for basically being a teenager shows how drama hungry and pathetic our culture has become. — Ken (@KenSmellsGood) November 24, 2017

A college student named Malia Obama smokes a cigarette and kisses a boy. GOP: The Obamas are ruining America. A con artist named Donald Trump files bankruptcy 6 times, gets accused of assaulting 16+ women and conspires w/ Russia. GOP: The Trumps are making America great again. — PROUD RESISTER 👊 (@ProudResister) November 24, 2017

Attacks from the right on Malia Obama prove once again that Republicans have a gross obsession with teenage girls. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 24, 2017

things some of y’all can do besides judge malia obama for being a college student: 1. go outside

2. read a book

3. water some crops

4. exfoliate your skin

5. mind ya damn business — 🎄festive🎄 (@nadearaxc) November 24, 2017

BREAKING: Malia Obama is behaving like a normal college student. — A (@_FriscoAng) November 21, 2017

