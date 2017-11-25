Top Stories

Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton join Tweeple to defend Malia Obama after her videos go viral

After many media organsation reported about Malia Obama kissing a young man in Harvard, Twitterati and first daughters slammed media for bringing her private life in public. While many defended her, other asked media to "leave her alone."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2017 4:34 pm
malia obama, malia obama kissing video, malia harvard boyfriend, malia harvard kissing video, malia smoking video, ivanka trump, ivanka malia tweet, world news, indian express Two videos of Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama is going viral, one of her kissing a young man and another of her smoking. (Source: AP/File)
Barack Obama’s two presidency terms may have ended but he and his family have not been out of the public eye. Recently, a video of his elder daughter, Malia Obama, sharing a kiss with one of her college mates is doing rounds on the Internet and it was not left outside media scrutiny.

The media not only reported and shared the clip but also tried to find out various information and revealed the information of the youth with whom she was seen. All aimed to find out who has caught the attention of the former first daughter at Harvard. Another video also doing rounds is a clip that shows her blowing smoke rings.

Usually, media refrain from reporting on the personal lives of the first children but that did not happen in this case. As the media reports started doing rounds, other children of presidents came out in her support. Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton strongly criticised the media and asked her to give her some privacy.

Clinton wrote on Twitter, “Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better.”

And senior advisor to Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump too defended the 19-year-old student, saying, “Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits.”

Tweeple too joined in and asked media to leave her alone.

