Ivanka and Melania Trump face backlash on social media for praising ‘women’s empowerment’ in Saudi Arabia

Though people initially hailed the two women for not wearing headscarf during their Saudi visit, the ’empowerment’ remarks have irked people around the world. (Source: AP) Though people initially hailed the two women for not wearing headscarf during their Saudi visit, the ’empowerment’ remarks have irked people around the world. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and accompanying him are his daughter Ivanka and wife Melania. While the POTUS is busy with the arms deal and major bilateral summit, the two women have been with their share of diplomatic talks and conferences. However, the two ladies seem to be making news for all the wrong reasons.

Ivanka Trump, who is also a senior adviser to the US President, said on Sunday that the ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia has made “encouraging” progress in empowering women. She was attending a round-table meeting with a delegation of Saudi women led by Princess Reema bint Bandar, deputy president of the Women’s Sports Authority. “Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging,” at the meeting the senior adviser said. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done and freedoms and opportunities to continue to fight for,” she added.

Today I met with Saudi Arabian women leaders and learned directly of their accomplishments, challenges & vision for the future. #POTUSAbroad pic.twitter.com/npimDyD95u — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) May 21, 2017

Saudi Arabia, which applies a strict form of Sunni Islam, imposes many restrictions on women. It is the only country where women are not allowed to drive. When in public, women are expected to cover from head to toe. Their infamous male guardianship and misogynistic punishments have also drawn flak from time-to-time.

But it was not just Ivanka Trump alone, the FLOTUS too made a similar remark while meeting women employees at a GE service centre. Posting a few pictures on her Twitter account the First Lady wrote, “Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women.”

Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women. pic.twitter.com/bXdES83w3P — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017

Had the honor of visiting 1st all-women process service center in #Riyadh, #SaudiArabia. Thanks to @GE_Saudi for the invite! pic.twitter.com/qTloc4PtCJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 21, 2017

Since both the remarks came to light, tweeple across the world have slammed the two for their ignorance of the state of women in Saudi Arabia; some even said that only they would normalise the sorry state of Saudi women.

Sure, Ivanka. Nothing says “empowerment” and “progress” like preventing women from even leaving their houses without a male “guardian”! http://t.co/HZNtoMe6V5 — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) May 21, 2017

New defintion of ‘hypocrite’: “Melania Trump hails ’empowerment of women’ at Saudi company visit” http://t.co/suOPCxJeXG — Adam K Olson (@adamkolson) May 22, 2017

normalisation of women marginalised, ignored, segregated, oppressed. Melania could have used this moment to show strength, empowerment… — Iman Hallam (@ImanHallam) May 20, 2017

Ivanka before you get $ to help women in Middle East become entrepreneurs how abt using your privilege to help them be unopressed as humans. — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) May 21, 2017

“Saudi women, such as yourselves, inspire me to believe in possibility of global women’s empowerment”: #Ivanka to women banned from driving. http://t.co/P66AW3jbm0 — Letta Tayler (@lettatayler) May 21, 2017

@FLOTUS @GE_Saudi When “Great strides” means a full burka that covers everything but your eyes… — Ann Brenoff (@AnnBrenoff) May 22, 2017

@FLOTUS @GE_Saudi Woman to your right looks REALLY empowered. Poor lady can barely see… — Josh Thomas (@JoshyFunTime) May 21, 2017

@FLOTUS @GE_Saudi Making “strides” Let’s hope that includes being free to make their own decisions.Women there are treated like chattel.My🐶has more freedom. — sheila fitzpatrick (@sfitz128) May 21, 2017

@Reuters What B.S. Saudi Arabia treats women like 3rd class citizens. This changes nothing. Melania your trying and thats great but this is dead — Jeff (@nypele) May 22, 2017

Ivanka giving “women empowerment” speech to Saudi women is like Republicans telling us they care about women’s health choices.. #trumpsaudi http://t.co/CvycxaF25l — Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) May 22, 2017

Melania, Ivanka Trump hail women empowerment in Saudi Arabia pic.twitter.com/pyvdvFVUhv — Taranjit Singh © (@singh_taranjit) May 22, 2017

Sure, Ivanka. Nothing says “empowerment” and “progress” like preventing women from even leaving their houses without a male “guardian”! http://t.co/HZNtoMe6V5 — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) May 21, 2017

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd