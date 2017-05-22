Latest News

Ivanka and Melania Trump face backlash on social media for praising ‘women’s empowerment’ in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is known for its stringent repressive rules and punishment for women.

Though people initially hailed the two women for not wearing headscarf during their Saudi visit, the ’empowerment’ remarks have irked people around the world. (Source: AP)

Donald Trump is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and accompanying him are his daughter Ivanka and wife Melania. While the POTUS is busy with the arms deal and major bilateral summit, the two women have been with their share of diplomatic talks and conferences. However, the two ladies seem to be making news for all the wrong reasons.

Ivanka Trump, who is also a senior adviser to the US President, said on Sunday that the ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia has made “encouraging” progress in empowering women. She was attending a round-table meeting with a delegation of Saudi women led by Princess Reema bint Bandar, deputy president of the Women’s Sports Authority. “Saudi Arabia’s progress, especially in recent years, is very encouraging,” at the meeting the senior adviser said. “But there’s still a lot of work to be done and freedoms and opportunities to continue to fight for,” she added.

Saudi Arabia, which applies a strict form of Sunni Islam, imposes many restrictions on women. It is the only country where women are not allowed to drive. When in public, women are expected to cover from head to toe. Their infamous male guardianship and misogynistic punishments have also drawn flak from time-to-time.

But it was not just Ivanka Trump alone, the FLOTUS too made a similar remark while meeting women employees at a GE service centre. Posting a few pictures on her Twitter account the First Lady wrote, “Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women.”

Since both the remarks came to light, tweeple across the world have slammed the two for their ignorance of the state of women in Saudi Arabia; some even said that only they would normalise the sorry state of Saudi women.

