‘It’s a boy’: Lufthansa announces after woman gives birth halfway across the Atlantic

Though quite rare, this has been the eleventh birth on a Lufthansa flight since 1965, the airlines said in a statement. Though quite rare, this has been the eleventh birth on a Lufthansa flight since 1965, the airlines said in a statement.

A trans-Atlantic flight en route Frankfurt left with 191 passengers and 13 cabin crew from the Colombian capital Bogota. However, when it made a stopover at Manchester Airport, it had one extra passenger. How? Well, a baby boy was born mid-air while the Lufthansa flight was flying over the Atlantic ocean at an altitude of 39,000 feet!

On July 26, 2017, a Lufthansa flight LH543 left Bogota for Germany, but when a would-be-mother slipped into labour, the plane had to be diverted to Manchester. Luckily, the flight had three doctors on-board and with their help and other cabin crew members the child was delivered mid-flight without any complications.

The 38-year-old woman identified as Desislava K started experiencing premature labour pain during the flight. When the flight attendants saw the pregnant lady in pain, they shifted several passengers to seats in the front, and the rear part of the plane was transformed into an impromptu delivery room. The entire area was closed off with a privacy screen.

“The new mother Desislava K. thanked the team of helpers and named her son Nikolai – the same name as one of the doctors,” the German carrier company said in a press release.

It’s a boy! On #LH543 from Bogota to Frankfurt, a baby was born. Mother & child are both well. A340 was diverted to Manchester. pic.twitter.com/EJoRxjUIgh — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 26, 2017

Soon the pilot decided to make an emergency stop where the mother and infant were taken to a local hospital for further care.

“I’ve never experienced anything like that in my 37 years of professional experience. The entire crew did an extraordinary job. This was great teamwork, with everyone doing their part,” said Kurt Mayer, the captain of flight LH543. “After landing, I immediately went to the mother and the newborn child to welcome him to the world. Aside from the birth of my own son, this was the most moving moment of my life”, Mayer added.

When the flight attendants saw the pregnant lady in pain, they shifted several passengers to seats in the front, and the rear part of the plane was transformed into an impromptu delivery room.

“When the baby was born, I informed the other passengers over the Passenger Address system. The passengers applauded and were just as happy that everything went well,” said Carolin van Osch, Purser of the flight. “On behalf of the crew, I would like to thank the doctors who helped make this possible, and we wish the family all the best,” said van Osch.

2 happy faces: no wonder, they witnessed the birth of little Nikolai in our #LH543. A great start into the weekend. We wish a #HappyFriday! pic.twitter.com/DK0DMibTlX — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) July 28, 2017

To-be-moms with an uncomplicated pregnancy are usually allowed fly with Lufthansa until the end of the 36-week of pregnancy. However, from the 28-week onwards, they recommended carrying a medical certificate from their gynaecologist.

