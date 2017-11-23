‘IT WAS ME’: Donald Trump gets trolled for claiming credit for helping US basketball players in China

Donad Trump’s tweets generated a massive outrage and trolling on the Internet, with many even observing that Trump is known for going after Black Americans.(Source: Donald Trump/File Photo: ESPN) Donad Trump’s tweets generated a massive outrage and trolling on the Internet, with many even observing that Trump is known for going after Black Americans.(Source: Donald Trump/File Photo: ESPN)

When he is not expressing his displeasure over Kim Jong-un referring to him as ‘old‘, Donald Trump is busy claiming credit for releasing three college basketball players detained in China under shoplifting charges. Going by how he went on a rant, in the middle of which he wrote in caps that “IT WAS ME”, it seems the President of United States would have none of it.

Trump’s tweet comes after LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo Ball who was one of the trio detained, told ESPN that everybody wants to make it look like the POTUS helped him. “I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him.” he had said.

As a response to this, Trump took to the micro-blogging site, and over two tweets laid claim on the efforts that went towards helping Ball: “It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..”, “…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

The tweets generated a massive outrage and trolling on the Internet, with many even observing that Trump is known for going after Black Americans.

I have honesty never seen a more emotionally needy person ever. Were you not breastfed as a child? Some bully break your toys? You sure have some issues, Don. — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) November 22, 2017

Trump was like “IT WAS ME, IT WAS ME ALL ALONG!” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qdx9A6kM9y — DiBiase (@Dibiase_ca) November 22, 2017

IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME IT WAS ME!!!! MAMA!!!!! Me me me me me me me ME ME ME ME ME!!! — Fletcher Cartwright (@fletchlives74) November 22, 2017

You’re the damn President! Are u upset u didn’t get a cookie and a pat on the head?? #GrowUp — Ryan Jory (@RyanJory1) November 23, 2017

You’re a disgrace to the presidency. The problems we face and you’re concerned about the credit of releasing shop lifters. — Robert Mcallister (@robjmcallister2) November 22, 2017

Actually, #shoplifting -is- a little thing. I think you mean, #ChildMolesting is not a little thing. — Darnell’s Garage (@alainmatz) November 22, 2017

#tRUMP‘s #WednesdayWisdom: I hereby declare that it wasn’t the US Navy, USS Ronald Reagan, or even a poor man’s Don King. IT WAS ME! ALL ME!!! pic.twitter.com/84byYORgoE — Rick K. Reut (@RickReut) November 22, 2017

every time somebody says “the President” it makes me cringe. Seriously, I am an old lady and it’s the first time I’ve been ashamed of my country. It is not us. I am not like Hitler’s Germany and you cannot make me. I refuse to hate black people for you. I refuse to hate any — Suzy Hager (@porcelain2015) November 22, 2017

Notice how he only goes after outspoken black men? — T.J. Sjostrom (@sjostromtj) November 23, 2017

Smh🤦🏽‍♀️…. This dude wants someone to brown nose him for doing a good thing. So he honestly did it for all the wrong reasons. . 🙄🙄🙄 — Jasmine A Carter (@BabyJCarter15) November 22, 2017

