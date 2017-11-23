Top Stories

‘IT WAS ME’: Donald Trump gets trolled for claiming credit for helping US basketball players in China

Donald Trump's tweet comes after LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo Ball who was one of the trio detained, told ESPN that everybody wants to make it look like the POTUS helped him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: November 23, 2017 5:24 pm
donald trump, donald trump it was me tweet, donald trump it was me twitter outrage, what is donald trump it was me tweet about, donald trump it was me funny twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news Donad Trump’s tweets generated a massive outrage and trolling on the Internet, with many even observing that Trump is known for going after Black Americans.(Source: Donald Trump/File Photo: ESPN)
When he is not expressing his displeasure over Kim Jong-un referring to him as ‘old‘, Donald Trump is busy claiming credit for releasing three college basketball players detained in China under shoplifting charges. Going by how he went on a rant, in the middle of which he wrote in caps that “IT WAS ME”, it seems the President of United States would have none of it.

Trump’s tweet comes after LaVar Ball, father of LiAngelo Ball who was one of the trio detained, told ESPN that everybody wants to make it look like the POTUS helped him. “I’ve seen a lot worse things happen than a guy taking some glasses. My son has built up enough character that one bad decision doesn’t define him.” he had said.

As a response to this, Trump took to the micro-blogging site, and over two tweets laid claim on the efforts that went towards helping Ball: “It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think..”, “…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!”

The tweets generated a massive outrage and trolling on the Internet, with many even observing that Trump is known for going after Black Americans.

