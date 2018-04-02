It is appraisal time, and Twitterati are armed with the best of jokes and memes

It is the time of appraisal and people on social media are dealing with the stress by making jokes. It is the time of appraisal and people on social media are dealing with the stress by making jokes.

It is that time of the year again. The new financial year has started and all employees are expectantly looking at their bosses and possible (read hopeful) appraisals. It is that time when one would know if the promises made by their bosses will turn out to be true or not. It is the time of increments and appraisals. And while there is a lot of excitement, there are also those who have been through that entire process and know better. Social media is filled with ‘expert opinions’. While some have already anticipated the impending doom and disappointment, others are dealing with it with jokes.

There are also several memes and jokes regarding this appraisal theme. Clearly, people on social media are dealing with the appraisal moth stress with humour, because why not?

Here are some of the tweets.

Your reaction when you realise that you have got the highest rate of increment in your office…#increment#AppraisalTime pic.twitter.com/KmoWduyCsW — Tweet Kuchh Bhi (@Tweet_Nything) April 30, 2017

Boss: “Where do you see yourself in 5 years?”

Employee: “I’ll be sitting in your chair, sir.” [5 years later]

*waits for the boss to go to the toilet*

*sneaks in to his room*

“Bola tha na kar ke dikhaoonga, saale taklu” — Akshar (@AksharPathak) March 27, 2018

We accept the rating we think we deserve. #AppraisalTime #PerksOfBeingAWallflower — Edwina D’souza (@wannabemaven) March 27, 2018

The only time I got #hike was when I installed messenger #appraisaltime — Himanshu Sharma (@_himanshus) March 26, 2018

Boss:You have been a consistent performer,gotten promoted,rating of 5,met all targets,exceeding expectations,so u will get a hike of 50%!!

Employee:Wow really 😃😃#AppraisalTime 😝 pic.twitter.com/ueuJ3DAxTl — Diana Prince 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) January 14, 2018

Employee’s behaviour during the month of appraisal..😃😃 pic.twitter.com/HNy4AgWjC4 — Funtoosh & 420 others (@_funtoosh_) March 20, 2018

Are you ready to hear d dialogues set for this month:- 1. Agle saal tera pakka hai

2. Management ne tere liye kuchh bada socha hai

3. Bell curve me nai baith raha tha

& the best one will be..

4. Maine tere liye bohot fight kiya

🤣 #appraisal @Iamsamirarora @hvgoenka — Gurmeet Chadha (@connectgurmeet) March 27, 2018

When your manager schedules your appraisal discussion at 6 PM#Appraisal pic.twitter.com/4eY5vBqgfB — Vishal Surywanshi (@vsurywanshi87) March 31, 2018

