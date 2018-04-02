Presents Latest News

It is appraisal time, and Twitterati are armed with the best of jokes and memes

The new financial year has begun and it is the time of increments and appraisals. And while there is a lot of excitement, there are also those who have been through that entire process and know better. Social media is filled with 'expert opinions'.

By: Trends Desk | Published: April 2, 2018 8:50 pm
appraisal, appraisal jokes, appraisal twitter reactions, funny appraisal jokes, indian express, indian express news It is the time of appraisal and people on social media are dealing with the stress by making jokes.
Related News

It is that time of the year again. The new financial year has started and all employees are expectantly looking at their bosses and possible (read hopeful) appraisals. It is that time when one would know if the promises made by their bosses will turn out to be true or not. It is the time of increments and appraisals. And while there is a lot of excitement, there are also those who have been through that entire process and know better. Social media is filled with ‘expert opinions’. While some have already anticipated the impending doom and disappointment, others are dealing with it with jokes.

While one wrote, “We accept the rating we think we deserve,” another wrote, “The only time I got #hike was when I installed messenger.” Another comparing how things were five years to now, wrote, “Boss: “Where do you see yourself in 5 years?”/ Employee: “I’ll be sitting in your chair, sir.” [5 years later]
*waits for the boss to go to the toilet* / *sneaks in to his room*/ “Bola tha na kar ke dikhaoonga, saale taklu.” Another listed out the things one is most likely to hear this time around- ” Agle saal tera pakka hai/ Management ne tere liye kuchh bada socha hai/  Bell curve me nai baith raha tha & the best one will be- Maine tere liye bohot fight kiya.”

There are also several memes and jokes regarding this appraisal theme. Clearly, people on social media are dealing with the appraisal moth stress with humour, because why not?

Here are some of the tweets.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Apr 02: Latest News