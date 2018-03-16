It is Friday! Twitterati are sharing their #FridayFeelings

Are you happy that it is Friday again? (Source: File Photo) Are you happy that it is Friday again? (Source: File Photo)

The monotony and drudgery of the week days need no retelling. Besides the rush to reach office on time there is also the mad urgency to meet deadlines. Although the prospect of weekends is the only respite, they come too late and are over too soon. More often not, one works during the week with the hope of relaxing during the weekend. And while one works hard all through the week, it is Friday that fills us with joy. One can complain that weekends get over too early holds true but one cannot deny the joy one feels on a Friday. The beguiling weekend, brimming with possibilities stares ahead, waiting to be spent the way one wants to.

It is no surprise that people on social media are stressing on the significance of Friday. Expressing their glee, words of wisdom and the prospect of the weekend ahead, Twitterati can’t stop talking about their #FridayFeelings. While one wrote, “Read, but write more/ Talk, but think more/ Play, but study more/I promise you’ll succeed sure,” another wrote, “Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.” Some even listed out five simple rules of happiness “Free your heart/Free your mind troubles/ Live simply/ Give more/ Expect less

Some also wrote, “A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water” while another emphasised on the importance of working and making things happen. Some wrote, “Avoiding your uneasiness can be a temporary option but conquering your own fears is the permanent Solution!”

Here are some of the tweets.

I promise you’ll succeed sure.#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/3I9IVlt7tR — Indignant Infant 🚩 #JSR (@AmantOfRam) March 16, 2018

Challenges are what make life interesting, and overcoming them is what makes life meaningful. – Joshua J. Marine#FridayFeeling 🙏 — Brajesh Kumar Singh (@BrajeshOfficial) March 16, 2018

Relation of friendship is greater than the relation of blood.#FridayFeeling 😍 — प्रिया (@PriyaGiri01) March 16, 2018

A woman is like a tea bag – you can’t tell how strong she is until you put her in hot water.#FridayFeeling — Sunaina Yadav 😎 (@dilokashooter) March 16, 2018

Avoiding your uneasiness can be a temporary option but conquering your own fears is the permanent Solution!#FridayFeeling — Karunaa (@KarunaaVee2870) March 16, 2018

Some were just too pleased with the fact that it is Friday and the weekend is right around the corner.

Friday is my second favourite F word. My first is food😋

definately food😝

God bless your dirty mind👐#FridayFeeling — Anshu Vats (@vats_singh8) March 16, 2018

